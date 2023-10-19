Female driver wanted in hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

Toronto police
A Toronto police cruiser. Photo: Flickr. LDT2013

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 19, 2023 8:29 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 8:31 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a female driver after a motorcyclist was struck and injured in a hit-and-run northwest of the city.

Officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue West area in the Humber Summit neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a driver struck a motorcyclist and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver sedan with a female driver behind the wheel last seen travelling westbound on Steeles Avenue.

The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There are delays and road closures in the area.

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

3h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

58m ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

2h ago

Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke
Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke

Toronto police have charged two brothers in an alleged home renovation scam across Etobicoke. Police said that between June and October, two men went door to door to speak to homeowners about exterior...

5h ago

