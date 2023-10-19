Female driver wanted in hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

Toronto police are searching for a female driver after a motorcyclist was struck and injured in a hit-and-run northwest of the city.

Officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue West area in the Humber Summit neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a driver struck a motorcyclist and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver sedan with a female driver behind the wheel last seen travelling westbound on Steeles Avenue.

The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There are delays and road closures in the area.