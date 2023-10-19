Trucking firm Mullen Group reports $39.1M Q3 profit, revenue edges lower

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 7:18 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 7:26 am.

OKOTOKS, Alta. — Mullen Group Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $39.1 million, up from $38.0 million in the same quarter last year as its revenue edged lower.

The trucking firm says the profit amounted to 42 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 39 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $504.0 million, down from $518.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The company says the decline was due to lower fuel surcharge revenue, declines in overall general freight demand in three of its operating segments and the sale of its hydrovac assets and business in December 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Mullen Group says it earned 43 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 51 cents per share a year earlier.

Mullen Group offers trucking and other logistics services as well as specialized services for the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in Western Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MTL)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

updated

1h ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and...

breaking

23m ago

Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast
Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast

Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory. More than 1 million Palestinians,...

1h ago

Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly collided with another vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway before fleeing on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11 p.m....

2h ago

