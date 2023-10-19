US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles heading north out of Yemen

By Tara Copp And Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 3:20 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 3:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship took out three missiles that had been fired from Yemen and were heading north, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The officials said the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, was in the Red Sea and intercepted the three missiles. It wasn’t immediately certain if they were aimed at Israel. One of the officials said the U.S. does not believe the missiles were aimed at the ship.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations not yet announced.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel. Last week, in Yemen’s Sanaa, which is held by the Houthi rebels still at war with a Saudi-led coalition, demonstrators crowded the streets waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags. The rebels’ slogan long has been, “God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse of the Jews; victory to Islam.”

Last week, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the rebel group’s leader, warned the United States against intervening in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, threatening that his forces would retaliate by firing drones and missiles.

