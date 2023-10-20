2 charged in fraudulent towing of vehicles in Vaughan

York police have charged two men in connection with fraudulently towing vehicles in Vaughan.

In May 2023, officers started to investigate a towing company named A Better Way Towing, after receiving complaints from drivers that their vehicles had been towed from a plaza parking lot in the area of Jane Street and Avro Road.

Between May and August, as many as 73 victims had their vehicles illegally towed to an impound lot, being forced to pay in excess of $500 to get their vehicle back. The tow company collected roughly $38,000 through doing this.

Police learned through investigation that the owner and another employee from A Better Way Towing were towing vehicles from the plaza parking lot under the direction of the property management.

The towing company then charged the vehicle owners for the towing and storage fees when the fee should have been paid by the property manager that directed the vehicles be removed.

The owner, Arthur Kogan, 38, and a tow truck driver, Timur Blagushin, 28, both from Vaughan, have both been charged with fraud over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.