A jury is deliberating the case of a man accused of killing a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail

FILE - Logan Clegg talks with defense attorney Maya Dominguez at his trial at Merrimack County Superior Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Concord, N.H. A jury on Friday, Oct. 20, began deliberating the case of Clegg, charged with fatally shooting a retired New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail, with prosecutors saying he lied to police to cover up his crimes and defense attorneys saying the wrong person was arrested. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP, Pool, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kathy Mccormack, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 12:14 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 12:27 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Friday began deliberating the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a retired New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail, with prosecutors saying he lied to police to cover up his crimes and defense attorneys saying authorities arrested the wrong person.

Logan Clegg, 27, is charged with second-degree murder for what prosecutors described as “knowingly and recklessly” causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. The couple, who had done international development work, had recently retired and were shot multiple times after going for a walk on the trail near their apartment in the city of Concord on April 18, 2022.

Their bodies, found several days later, had been dragged into the woods and covered with leaves, sticks and debris, police said.

Clegg was living in a tent near the trail at the time. His trial began Oct. 3 and lawyers delivered closing arguments Thursday.

Clegg also is charged with several counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He said in court Thursday that he was guilty of the latter charge.

After the Reids were reported missing, Clegg, who was questioned by investigators searching for them, provided a false name. He later burned his tent, erased information from his computer and bought a bus ticket out of Concord, prosecutors said.

Investigators eventually found and arrested Clegg in October 2022 in South Burlington, Vermont, with a one-way plane ticket to Berlin, Germany, a fake passport, and a gun in his backpack.

Prosecutors said that his repeated lies, attempt to flee and the gun in his backpack offered clear evidence of his guilt.

“The state has proven to you … that the defendant, and the defendant only, killed Stephen and Wendy,” prosecutor Joshua Speicher said, describing the killing as senseless. “We have proven this beyond a reasonable doubt. We have proven to you how he did it, when he did it, where he did it.”

Speicher added, “What we don’t know is why. We just don’t know.”

Clegg’s lawyers said he did not kill the Reids, and that the only reason he gave police an alias and left New Hampshire was because he had been hiding from the authorities after violating his probation from 2021 on burglary and theft charges in Utah. They said he had already spent time overseas, in Portugal, before moving back to the United States.

Defense attorney Mariana Dominguez said the state’s case was full of holes.

“Logan Clegg is not guilty,” she told the jury in her closing arguments. “Police investigated, but instead of looking at the science and at the evidence with clear eyes, they speculated. They assumed. … They saw only what they wanted to see. They got the wrong guy.”

Clegg’s lawyers said an analysis of shell casings and bullets found in the area could not conclude that his gun fired the shots and that the casings could have come from a variety of guns.

“They have no idea what gun killed the Reids,” Dominguez told the jury, adding that police “only had eyes” for Clegg’s gun.

But prosecutors said the bullets and casings came from Clegg’s gun.

Both sides also gave differing accounts of a woman who was walking on the trail with her dogs and allowed the Reids to pass her and walk ahead. She later heard gunshots, then came across a man on the trail before continuing her hike.

Defense attorneys argued that the man she saw on the trail was not Clegg because the clothing he had on did not match the prosecution’s description.

Kathy Mccormack, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects
Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Hamilton police say they've arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons. Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders...

8m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains "firm and steadfast" in its commitment to a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. He says the Middle East, and the world, needs both a Palestinian...

36m ago

Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names
Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that's before the legislature passes. The legislation jointly introduced this week by Progressive Conservatives...

26m ago

Top Stories

Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects
Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Hamilton police say they've arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons. Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders...

8m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains "firm and steadfast" in its commitment to a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. He says the Middle East, and the world, needs both a Palestinian...

36m ago

Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names
Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that's before the legislature passes. The legislation jointly introduced this week by Progressive Conservatives...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

18h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

19h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

23h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

19h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos