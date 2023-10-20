A stampede in Kenya leaves 4 dead and about 100 injured during an event marking an annual holiday

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 7:33 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 7:42 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A stampede in Kenya during celebrations to mark an annual public holiday killed at least four people on Friday and injured 100 others, authorities said.

The stampede happened when thousands of people struggled to get inside Kericho stadium in western Kenya at dawn, police said. The stadium was the venue for this year’s Mashujaa Day, which means Heroes’ Day in swahili.

President William Ruto, who addressed thousands of people at the stadium about four hours later, didn’t mention the stampede. He instead dedicated his speech to his plans on a universal health care plan.

It wasn’t clear if Ruto was aware of the stampede when he delivered his remarks.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

7m ago

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun at Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun at Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

1h ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported...

2h ago

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

24m ago

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

7m ago

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun at Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun at Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

1h ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported...

2h ago

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

14h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

14h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

18h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

14h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos