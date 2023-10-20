Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino

Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges. Frank Zampino, former chairman of the city of Montreal executive committee, leaves the courtroom after a brief appearance to set a trial date on fraud charges, in Montreal, Monday, April 29, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 5:18 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 5:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council’s executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.

The three-judge panel found that a lower court judge erred when she stayed charges against Frank Zampino in 2019, after finding that police wiretaps violated his constitutional rights.

The appeal court said in its decision that the wiretaps — which captured conversations with lawyers — violated Zampino’s rights, but that the violations weren’t serious enough to justify a stay of proceedings.

It says, instead, that the evidence gathered from the wiretaps can’t be used at the trial.

The charges against the former right-hand man to Gerald Tremblay, who was mayor from 2001 to 2012, allege that municipal contracts were awarded in exchange for political donations.

The appeal court says several other people who were targeted in the same police operation, whose charges were also stayed, will also have to face trial. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

