Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Karla Homolka is shown in St. Catharines, Ont. in a July 6, 1993
Karla Homolka is shown in St. Catharines, Ont. in a July 6, 1993 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 10:30 am.

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that’s before the legislature passes.

The legislation jointly introduced by Progressive Conservatives Laurie Scott and Laura Smith is all but ensured passage, with their party – which has a majority in the legislature – supporting it.

Smith says the bill would stop the Karla Homolkas from becoming the Leanne Teales, referring to the infamous killer and her name change.

Scott and Smith say other provinces such as Saskatchewan and Alberta have similar laws, so it’s time Ontario closed a loophole they say allows sex offenders to escape accountability.

The legislation would see anyone on Ontario’s sex offender registry unable to legally change their name, including people convicted of child pornography, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation.

Another Progressive Conservative backbencher first introduced the bill in 2020, but it did not get passed before the 2022 election.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

2h ago

Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at the end of year
Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at the end of year

After leading Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, captain Christine Sinclair came to a realization. “After Tokyo, deep down inside, I knew I didn’t want to play in Paris,” she...

13m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

56m ago

India says its move against Canadian diplomats is in line with international rules
India says its move against Canadian diplomats is in line with international rules

India is defending its diplomatic actions a day after Ottawa announced it had pulled most of its envoys from the country over what it called a precedent-setting diplomatic threat. India’s Ministry...

7m ago

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

2h ago

Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at the end of year
Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at the end of year

After leading Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, captain Christine Sinclair came to a realization. “After Tokyo, deep down inside, I knew I didn’t want to play in Paris,” she...

13m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

56m ago

India says its move against Canadian diplomats is in line with international rules
India says its move against Canadian diplomats is in line with international rules

India is defending its diplomatic actions a day after Ottawa announced it had pulled most of its envoys from the country over what it called a precedent-setting diplomatic threat. India’s Ministry...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

17h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

17h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

21h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

17h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos