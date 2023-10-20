Cardiology clinic becomes first in Saskatchewan to opt out of public health care

A cardiology clinic in Saskatchewan has opted out of the publicly funded heath-care system. Dr. Jeffrey Wilkinson, who runs the South Saskatchewan Heart Clinic in Moose Jaw, says he believes it is the first clinic to do so since universal health care was introduced in 1962. A stethoscope is shown in Gaza City on Sept.7, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Khalil Hamra

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 1:32 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 2:22 pm.

A cardiology clinic in Saskatchewan, the birthplace of medicare, has opted out of the publicly funded heath-care system.

Dr. Jeffrey Wilkinson, who runs the South Saskatchewan Heart Clinic in Moose Jaw, says he believes it is the first clinic to do so since universal health care was introduced in 1962.

He says it has become too operationally and financially difficult to keep operating under the public system.

Wilkinson says Saskatchewan Health pays 20 to 40 per cent less than neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba for common cardiac procedures and his clinic’s advocacy on improvements to fee-for-service rates hasn’t received any response from the government.

No one from the government could immediately be reached for comment, but it told Discover Moose Jaw in a statement that physicians are able to opt out of the publicly funded system.

It notes, however, that it is the first time that a Saskatchewan physician has chosen to take that step.

The Saskatchewan government adds in the statement that it pays fair compensation for cardiologists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Hamas says it is releasing two U.S. hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7
Hamas says it is releasing two U.S. hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel is evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

updated

39m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

50m ago

Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects
Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Hamilton police say they've arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons. Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders...

1h ago

Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway
Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Newmarket after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon. York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive and Prospect...

1h ago

