Chicago and police union reach tentative deal on 20% raise for officers

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 8:23 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 8:26 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago and the union representing its rank-and-file police officers have reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract that would provide about a 20% raise for officers, the two sides announced Friday.

The deal, which would extend the current contract by two years through June 30, 2027, doubles from 2.5% to 5% the annual pay raise that officers are scheduled to receive in 2024 and 2025. Cost-of-living raises would follow in 2026 and 2027 and likely fall between 3% and 5%.

A $2,000 annual retention bonus for officers with at least 20 years on the job would be replaced by a one-time bonus of $2,000 for all officers.

The agreement also allows officers accused of serious misconduct to have their disciplinary cases decided behind closed doors, news outlets reported.

Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement saying that “with this agreement in place, our administration can now direct our full focus on implementing accountability measures within the Chicago Police Department, supporting police offices, and a robust community safety agenda.”

The deal needs the approval of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development and passage by the full City Council before it takes effect.

The Associated Press

