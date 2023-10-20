CRTC might ease Corus’ Canadian content spending requirements after profit plunge

<div>Canada's telecommunication regulator is proposing to ease Corus Entertainment Inc.'s spending requirements for "programs of national interest" as the company says it is coping with an increasingly challenging financial situation. The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is photographed on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin</div> THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 12:11 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s telecommunications regulator says it’s looking to ease some Canadian content spending requirements for Corus Entertainment Inc. after the company said in a filing its financial situation is increasingly dire.

Corus vice-president and associate general counsel Matt Thompson wrote to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission last week, asking the regulator to “urgently” change some conditions for its English-language television stations and discretionary services.

That includes lowering its obligation to spend 8.5 per cent of revenues on programs of national interest for its English-language stations to five per cent, as Corus cites a 22 per cent drop in third-quarter profits this year compared with the same period in 2022.

The company says it’s facing multiple challenges, including recent strikes by the Writer’s Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild in the U.S. that have affected its TV lineup, along with ongoing high inflation that has raised programming costs while reducing advertising demand.

CRTC secretary general Marc Morin responded to the application on Thursday, saying the regulator is in favour of granting the company’s request but will first hold a consultation on the proposals.

In June, Bell Canada also submitted two applications to the CRTC, which have yet to be ruled upon, asking the regulator to waive local news and Canadian programming requirements for its television stations amid financial strain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B, TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects
Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Hamilton police say they've arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons. Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders...

11m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains "firm and steadfast" in its commitment to a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. He says the Middle East, and the world, needs both a Palestinian...

39m ago

Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names
Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that's before the legislature passes. The legislation jointly introduced this week by Progressive Conservatives...

29m ago

