Dutch king and queen are confronted by angry protesters on visit to a slavery museum in South Africa

Security show Queen Maxima of the Netherlands into a car after visiting the Iziko Slave Lodge museum in Cape Town during their state visit to South Africa Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The king and queen of the Netherlands were confronted by angry protesters in South Africa on a visit Friday to a monument that traces part of their country's involvement in slavery as a colonial power 300 years ago. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Nardus Engelbrecht

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 9:21 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 9:28 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Angry protesters in Cape Town confronted the king and queen of the Netherlands on Friday as they visited a museum that traces part of their country’s 150-year involvement in slavery in South Africa.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were leaving the Slave Lodge building in central Cape Town when a small group of protesters representing South Africa’s First Nations groups — the earliest inhabitants of the region around Cape Town — surrounded the royal couple and shouted slogans about Dutch colonizers stealing land from their ancestors.

The king and queen were put into a car by security personnel and quickly driven away as some of the protesters, who were wearing traditional animal-skin dress, jostled with police.

The Dutch colonized the southwestern part of South Africa in 1652 through the Dutch East India trading company. They controlled the Dutch Cape Colony for more than 150 years before British occupation. Modern-day South Africa still reflects that complicated Dutch history, most notably in the Afrikaans language, which is derived from Dutch and is widely spoken as an official language of the country, including by First Nations descendants.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima made no speeches during their visit to the Slave Lodge but spent time walking through rooms where slaves were kept under Dutch colonial rule. The Slave Lodge was built in 1679, making it one of the oldest buildings in Cape Town. It was used to keep slaves — men, women and children — until 1811. Slavery in South Africa was abolished by the English colonizers in 1834.

Garth Erasmus, a First Nations representative who accompanied the king and queen on their walk through the Slave Lodge, said their visit should serve to “exorcise some ghosts.”

The Dutch East India Company established Cape Town as a settlement for trading ships to pick up supplies on their way to and from Asia. Slaves were brought to work at the colony from Asian and other African countries, but First Nations inhabitants of South Africa were also enslaved and forced off their land. Historians estimate there were nearly 40,000 slaves in the Cape Colony when slavery ended.

First Nations groups have often lobbied the South African government to recognize their historic oppression. They say their story has largely been forgotten in South Africa, which instead is often defined by the apartheid era of brutal forced racial segregation that was in place between 1948 and 1994.

First Nations people have a different ethnic background from South Africa’s Black majority.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

1h ago

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun at Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun at Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

2h ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported...

4h ago

Inside the hilarious, secretive and petty world of book blurbs
Inside the hilarious, secretive and petty world of book blurbs

We've all been told not to judge a book by its cover. So why do so many people—from readers, to retailers, to publishers and reviewers—judge them by one little name, next to a little generic quote,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

1h ago

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun at Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun at Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

2h ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported...

4h ago

Inside the hilarious, secretive and petty world of book blurbs
Inside the hilarious, secretive and petty world of book blurbs

We've all been told not to judge a book by its cover. So why do so many people—from readers, to retailers, to publishers and reviewers—judge them by one little name, next to a little generic quote,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

15h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

16h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

20h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

16h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos