Canadian government denies teenage surfing prodigy’s bid for citizenship

Erin Brooks
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks, has had her bid for Canadian citizenship turned down by the federal government. Brooks is shown June 7, 2023, at the ISA World Surfing Games in Surf City, El Salvador, where she won silver in the women’s shortboard event. (CP/HO-Surf Canada-Dom Domic).

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 7:46 pm.

The 16-year-old Brooks was born in Texas and grew up in Hawaii but has Canadian ties through her father, Jeff, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen. 

Brooks, who won a silver medal at the ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador in June, had hoped to secure her citizenship and represent Canada at next year’s Paris Olympics. But the delay in citizenship means she has had to miss the Pan American Games in Chile, which offers the winner an Olympic berth.

The last opportunity to qualify for the Olympics is at the ISA World Championships in Puerto Rico in February.

In a letter explaining its decision not to grant citizenship, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says Brooks is “not stateless, will not face special and unusual hardship if you are not granted Canadian citizenship and that you have not provided services of an exceptional value to Canada.”

Surf Canada says Jeff Brooks intends to appeal the decision to Federal Court.

Brooks is considered by many a favourite to earn a medal at the Olympics due to the heavy left-hand barrel conditions at Teahupo’o in Tahiti.

She won gold at the ISA World Junior Championships in June 2022.

The Brooks family home in Maui burned down in the recent wildfires with the family calling Tofino, B.C., home when not on the road with Erin.

Top Stories

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

1h ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

5h ago

Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip
Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip

A Canadian living in the Gaza Strip says families are starting to ration food and using toilet water to stay hydrated as little aid is reaching the area amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Mansour...

2h ago

$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man
$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has offered a $50,000 reward for information into the 2020 death of an 87-year-old man who went missing under unusual circumstances. The family of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta...



