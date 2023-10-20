Florida man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over ‘Zombie House Flipping’ appearance

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 11:04 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 11:12 am.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home-renovation television show.

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house. Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison immediately after jurors returned the guilty verdict following almost five hours of deliberations.

According to prosecutors, Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on home renovations in hopes of appearing on the A&E reality show “Zombie House Flipping,” which is filmed in Orlando. Cooper-Tronnes refused to appear on the show, which upset Tronnes and led to arguments.

Cooper-Tronnes was killed in the bedroom, and Tronnes attempted to clean up the scene before police arrived, according to evidence presented at trial. Tronnes claimed he found his wife in the bathtub after spending the day cleaning and walking his dogs.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

3h ago

Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at end of year
Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at end of year

After leading Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, captain Christine Sinclair came to a realization. “After Tokyo, deep down inside, I knew I didn’t want to play in Paris,” she...

0m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

1h ago

Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names
Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that's before the legislature passes. The legislation jointly introduced by Progressive Conservatives Laurie...

54m ago

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

3h ago

Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at end of year
Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at end of year

After leading Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, captain Christine Sinclair came to a realization. “After Tokyo, deep down inside, I knew I didn’t want to play in Paris,” she...

0m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

1h ago

Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names
Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that's before the legislature passes. The legislation jointly introduced by Progressive Conservatives Laurie...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

17h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

17h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

21h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

17h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos