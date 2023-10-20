Florida man convicted of stealing sports camp tuition funds from hundreds of families

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 3:08 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 3:12 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted by a federal jury of stealing sports camp tuition from hundreds of families and spending the money on plastic surgery, vacations and gambling.

Mehdi Belhassan, 53, of Tampa, Florida, was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud and will be sentenced Jan. 11. A charge of wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Belhassan falsely claimed he was running an annual sports camp at a Boston-area college in July and August 2019 and collected $380,000 in payments from more than 300 families across the United States. He also collected $191,000 in advance payments from an online payment company and a commercial finance company.

“Mr. Belhassan preyed upon the trust of families, promising summer fun while plotting his own indulgence. He lured in, deceived and betrayed over 300 families — diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars not to the promised camps, but to personal pursuits like plastic surgery and extravagant vacations at Las Vegas casinos,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement.

Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said the conviction holds Belhassan “accountable for lining his own pockets” at the expense of the families.

“During these challenging times, financial fraudsters are doing everything they can to cheat people out of their hard-earned money, while the FBI is doing everything we can to make sure they don’t succeed,” he added.

Belhassan’s attorney could not be reached for comment. A phone number also could not be found for Belhassan.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the around 200 people the militant group abducted during its...

updated

45m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

2h ago

Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway
Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Newmarket after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon. York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive and Prospect...

1h ago

Top Stories

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the around 200 people the militant group abducted during its...

updated

45m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

2h ago

Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway
Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Newmarket after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon. York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive and Prospect...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

21h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

22h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.
2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

22h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos