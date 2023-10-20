For author Haruki Murakami, reading fiction helps us ‘see through lies’ in a world divided by walls

Japanese author Haruki Murakami poses ahead of an interview with The Associated Press in Oviedo, northern Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Murakami said during the interview that he is torn by the conflict in Israel since he has Jewish friends but understands that the situation of the Palestinians is dire and that we must pray for peace in Gaza. But he also feels confident that fiction can help us cope with increasingly perilous times by helping readers learn the wisdom found in refraining from making quick judgments. Murakami will receive Spain's Princess of Asturias prize for literature later Friday Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 4:35 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 4:42 am.

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — For Japanese author Haruki Murakami, the bloody conflict in the Gaza Strip is a horrendous example of how our world is divided by walls, both physical and metaphorical.

But while admitting he can only pray for peace now, he also feels confident that fiction, rather than offering an escape, can help us understand, and survive, increasingly perilous times.

“I have Jewish friends in Israel. And I’m also aware that the Palestinian situation that I saw when I visited Israel is miserable,” Murakami told The Associated Press in an interview. “So all I can say is to pray so that peace will prevail as soon as possible. I cannot say which (side) is right or wrong.”

The clash between Israel and the Hamas militant group has resonated with the title of Murakami’s newest novel “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” which was published in Japanese this year and has yet to be translated into English.

“In my novels, walls are real walls. But of course they are also metaphoric walls at the same time,” the 74-year-old writer said. “For me, walls are very meaningful things. I’m a bit claustrophobic. If I’m locked up in a cramped space I may have a mild panic. So I often think about walls.”

“When I visited Berlin, the wall was still there. “When I visited Israel and saw that 6-meter-high (19.7-foot-high) wall, I was kind of terrified,” he added.

Murakami spoke to the AP this week before he received Spain’s Princess of Asturias prize for literature in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo. Friday’s gala will be presided over by Princess Leonor de Borbón, the heir to Spain’s King Felipe VI. The 50,000-euro award ($52,900) is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, science and other areas that are handed out annually by the Princess of Asturias foundation.

The award’s jury highlighted Murakami’s “ability to reconcile Japanese tradition and the legacy of Western culture in an ambitious and innovative narrative.”

In his memoir on being a writer, “Novelist As a Vocation,” Murakami lays out his theory of “novelistic intelligence,” whereby writers, and readers, learn through fiction to avoid rash judgements and to accept — just like many of the protagonists in his novels and stories — that conclusive answers to real-life questions of love and loss are rarely found.

Reflecting on wisdom that is fostered by fiction, Murakami said that while journalism and breaking analysis of world events are necessary, “we also need metaphorical and slow information” to make sense of our reality, which is being quickly transformed by new technologies, while still riveted by apparently timeless religious and national conflicts.

“For instance, there is fake news. I think it is right to challenge that with fiction. I think that would be the power of novels,” he said. “Fake news has a slim chance of winning its fight against the truth. People who have acquired true stories can certainly see through lies.”

Murakami’s distinctive writing style, which combines an intimate narrative voice with surreal happenings navigated by vulnerable yet resilient protagonists, has won over millions of readers in Japan and around the globe. His novels, short-story collections and essays have sold millions of copies and been translated into over 40 languages.

Murakami’s 1987 novel “Norwegian Wood,” which took a more realistic approach to a story of reminiscing on young love, turned him into a star in Japan. His other novels that have triumphed globally include the enigmatic “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle,” “Kafka on the Shore,” “After Dark” and “1Q84.”

His most recent short-story collection, “First Person Singular,” brings together tales about a talking monkey who steals names, a non-existent album by jazz musician Charlie Parker, and a yarn that features humorous yet moving poems on baseball, among others in another display of his wildly creative imagination.

Murakami has been considered for years one of the writers who could win the Nobel Prize for Literature. But it has yet to fall his way, often going to writers with smaller readerships, like this year’s winner, Norwegian Jon Fosse.

When asked if he minded being passed over, Murakami said he takes a stoic approach, only worrying about what is in his control: his own writing.

“Basically, I have a policy of not paying very much attention to prizes. It’s because (prizes) are decided based on someone else’s judgment. I’m interested in things in which I can make my own decisions,” he said. “So of course I’m honored to receive this (Princesa de Asturias) award, but it’s only a result. After all, the most wonderful thing is to be able to tell your own story.”

Murakami, who is an avid long-distance runner and has written about his need to be physically fit to endure long days tied to a desk, said he was still going strong despite his advanced age.

Currently, he is taking a break between books to recharge his creative batteries before delving into a new project.

“I’m already 74 years old, and I don’t know how many novels I can still write. So whatever I write, I will write it with great care,” he said.

And what if a digital “author” — a computer using artificial intelligence — were to challenge our monopoly on creative writing?

For Murakami, that won’t happen. His prodigious mind, he believes, still has the upper hand over any such copy since his convoluted stories only suggest meanings through the clouds of the unknown that surround his characters.

“When I’m writing a novel, my head is filled with bugs, but I still write novels using the brain,” he said. “If a computer was filled with as many bugs as I have, I think (it) would break down.”

____

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report from Tokyo.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

7h ago

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

11h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

8h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

10h ago

Top Stories

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

7h ago

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

11h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

8h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

11h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

11h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

15h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

11h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos