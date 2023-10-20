Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Guns seized
Guns seized by Hamilton Police during project KORA. Hamilton Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 20, 2023 12:00 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 12:45 pm.

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons.

Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders Responsible and Accountable) in April 2022.

“This effort has resulted in a significant number of arrests, the seizure of various weapons, including firearms, the recovery of stolen property, and illicit drugs,” police said in a release Friday.

“These arrests encompassed individuals wanted for property and victim-related offenses, as well as weapon offenses and violations of previous judicial releases.”

The arrests also led to 295 new charges.

During the course of the investigation, police said they seized 375 grams of fentanyl, 5.5 grams of meth, 30 grams of cocaine, and illegal oxycodone pills.

Weapons, including five handguns, and nearly $5,000 in cash, were also seized.

“The primary objective of this project was to hold individuals committing offenses accountable and reduce the number of wanted individuals in our community,” police noted.

Top Stories

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains "firm and steadfast" in its commitment to a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. He says the Middle East, and the world, needs both a Palestinian...

34m ago

Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names
Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that's before the legislature passes. The legislation jointly introduced this week by Progressive Conservatives...

24m ago

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

4h ago

