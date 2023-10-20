Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons.

Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders Responsible and Accountable) in April 2022.

“This effort has resulted in a significant number of arrests, the seizure of various weapons, including firearms, the recovery of stolen property, and illicit drugs,” police said in a release Friday.

“These arrests encompassed individuals wanted for property and victim-related offenses, as well as weapon offenses and violations of previous judicial releases.”

The arrests also led to 295 new charges.

During the course of the investigation, police said they seized 375 grams of fentanyl, 5.5 grams of meth, 30 grams of cocaine, and illegal oxycodone pills.

Weapons, including five handguns, and nearly $5,000 in cash, were also seized.

“The primary objective of this project was to hold individuals committing offenses accountable and reduce the number of wanted individuals in our community,” police noted.