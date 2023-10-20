How to support loved ones through infertility and pregnancy and infant loss

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and in Canada, more than 15 per cent of couples have problems with fertility, with 15 to 25 per cent of pregnancies ending in miscarriage.

Coping with the trauma is a long and difficult process, but a dependable and informed support system can make a huge difference.

Fertility mindset coach Emily Getz, founder of fertility support network Day 1 Fertility, is mom to a six-year-old boy and since his birth in 2017, she’s experienced three pregnancy losses and is currently on her fifth round of IVF.

She says that supporting a loved one through their fertility journey or the loss of a pregnancy can seem daunting, even for the closest relatives or friends.

“I think people silence themselves because they feel like they can’t relate or they don’t understand what’s going on, [but] I don’t expect them to understand what I’m going through. And that gives permission to show up as best as you can without judgment,” she says.

But like in any difficult situation, she says being supportive starts with just showing up.

Supportive actions and caring gestures

“I always say check-in, just saying ‘I’m thinking about you,’ and having that be consistent — putting a reminder in your phone … once a week that’s like, ‘connect in with Emily.'” she says.

“You literally can be like, checking in. No need to respond.”

Being aware of events or gatherings that may be triggering can also be helpful.

“There’s family gatherings and there’s babies or family or friend pregnancy announcements, just reach out to be like, ‘this must be hard for you and I can see that,’” she says.

Another thoughtful gesture Getz suggests is donating in a friend’s name to support organizations that help people with funding for fertility treatments.

“[This is a] way you can support from an industry perspective … it’s just basically not looking at infertility in isolation — anyone that is hurt, that’s how you can show up for them. There’s no distinction,” she says.

In addition, taking some time to learn about the nuances of infertility and pregnancy and infant loss demonstrates a commitment to caring and understanding.

“If you really want to be there, there has to be some education – whether that is asking to sit down and tell me what’s going on or follow different people that are speaking about it in the industry – I think that that’s really special, especially because this topic isn’t spoken about that much,” she says.

Self-care and building resilience

While support from friends and family is essential, Getz says a key component of coping with trauma or loss of any kind is to take care of your mental health.

“I feel like the best way to go through this journey is to prioritize your mind. That has been my biggest learning. We do so much in this journey from a [standpoint of] prioritization and optimization of our body, like supplements and protocols and hormones and diets,” she says.

“And all of that can only go so far if you don’t have the resiliency and the mindset to figure out how to integrate. How do we integrate this into our lives so we can still have a life? … And I think that it’s really important for people to know that they can go through this and get support – they need to also experience some of the joy of still being human.”

To that end, Getz says working with both a therapist and a coach can be helpful to learn how to move forward.

Speaking of her own journey, she says she was able to examine how she was thinking about her experiences and the emotions it brought up.

“I started to allow myself to not be afraid of the scary emotions – I didn’t hide anymore from the hurt and the pain,” she says.

“Unfortunately, when you are in the journey, as long as I have been you … numb yourself. And I was realizing that was actually impacting my friendships and my connections and my joy in my life. And so for me, I feel like I’ve just become friends with my pain. I don’t resist it in the same way as I used to. I just know it’s part of this journey for us and kind of work with it.”

Getz says it is also important to be aware of the stories you tell yourself that may be contributing to pain and disturbing your mental well-being.

“An example I can give you is, there was a very big belief in me that my kids would only be close because they would be close in age. And now my son is six and I hope that he has a sibling at seven, but we don’t know. And so I think me prioritizing my mind has been me working with a coach, being part of a community that’s allowed me to start to be aware of these fictional narratives essentially that I’m latching onto that I don’t even know are true or not, but that are causing me a lot of suffering in the journey. And so just letting that go and creating a new story that supports my journey has created a lot of ease in my life,” she says.

Getz reiterates that pregnancy and infant loss or coping with infertility are no different from any other traumatic experience and the lessons within that journey can be learned for life.

“Let your fertility be the gateway to learning more about yourself because how you grow inside this journey is transferrable – that’s given a lot of purpose to what I’ve been going through. It’s the evolution of who I’ve become,” she says.