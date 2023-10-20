Hurricane Norma has weakened slightly but remains a major storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, shows Hurricane Storm Norma approaching the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula on Mexico's Pacific coast. (NOAA via AP)

By Ignacio Martinez, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 9:49 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 9:57 am.

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Norma weakened slightly but remained a major storm Friday as it took aim at the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Norma had 115 mph (185 kph) maximum sustained winds and was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas. The Category 3 storm was moving north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Hotels in Los Cabos, which are largely frequented by foreign tourists, remained about three-quarters full and there has been no major move by visitors to leave, Baja California Sur state tourism secretary Maribel Collins said.

The government posted 500 Marines to the resort to help with storm preparations, and municipal officials said that as many as 39 emergency shelters could be opened if needed.

Norma was expected to starting hitting Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo by Saturday, and the local port was closed to navigation as a precaution.

A hurricane warning was issued for the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, but even a minor deviation from the forecast track would take a weakened Norma toward the mainland of Mexico’s western Pacific coast.

The Pacific coast port of Manzanillo was also closed to small craft as a precaution, and the government of Baja California Sur state canceled some classes.

Norma was expected to continue weakening Friday as it neared land.

Hurricane specialist John Cangialosi, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center, said the storm was expected to continue moving north into Saturday, but then slow to a crawl “and should be just kind of hanging out near the southern portion of the Baja California Peninsula.”

The concerns, especially if the storm slowed rather than passing quickly, were significant winds and heavy rain, he said.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Tammy was 180 miles (290 kilometers) east-southeast of the Caribbean island of Martinique and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). Tammy had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph). A hurricane watch was in effect for Guadeloupe where the storm is expected around Saturday. Both Martinique and Guadeloupe are French overseas departments.

Tammy was forecast to strengthen gradually as it moved toward the Leeward Islands this weekend and could reach hurricane strength by Saturday as it passes Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda.

Hurricane watches were also in effect for the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Ignacio Martinez, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border
Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and...

3h ago

Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at end of year
Christine Sinclair to retire from international soccer at end of year

After leading Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, captain Christine Sinclair came to a realization. “After Tokyo, deep down inside, I knew I didn’t want to play in Paris,” she...

1m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

0m ago

Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names
Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that's before the legislature passes. The legislation jointly introduced by Progressive Conservatives Laurie...

55m ago

