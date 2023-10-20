Italian Premier Meloni announces separation from partner, father of daughter

FILE - Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni talks to Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, left, as she arrives with her partner Andrea Giambruno, second from left, at The Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 for an audience with Pope Francis. Premier Giorgia Meloni announced Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, she was separating from her partner and the father of her young daughter after nearly a decade together. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 4:51 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 4:56 am.

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announced Friday that she is separating from her partner and the father of her young daughter after nearly a decade together.

In a statement posted on social media, Meloni said her relationship with Andrea Giambruno had ended. She said their paths had diverged “for some time.” The announcement came after Giambruno, an on-air television personality, was caught on audio seemingly making lewd remarks to colleagues.

An Italian satirical news program, Striscia la Notizia, aired two nights’ worth of programming on Giambruno this week, using backstage clips and audio. Striscia is a primetime program of the Mediaset broadcaster of the late Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is a junior partner in Meloni’s government.

This week marks the first anniversary of Meloni’s government, Italy’s first headed by a woman and first hard-right-led administration since the end of World War II.

Meloni, who was raised by a single mother after her father abandoned the family, and Giambruno share 7-year-old Ginevra.

Meloni had previously described Giambruno as a “fantastic” and very present father who complemented her in caring for their daughter. In her 2021 memoir “I am Giorgia,” she said Giambruno wouldn’t balk if she was working and he had to step in, though she complained that he was messier than she.

In her statement, Meloni thanked Giambruno for their relationship and daughter and she would defend their friendship. “And I will defend, at all costs, a 7-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine.”

She also hit back at the media coverage that preceded her announcement, blasting “all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

7h ago

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

11h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

8h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

10h ago

Top Stories

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

7h ago

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

11h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

8h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

11h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

11h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

15h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

11h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos