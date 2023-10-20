Maryland police investigating fatal shooting of a circuit court judge

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 12:18 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 12:26 am.

Authorities in Maryland were investigating the fatal shooting of a circuit court judge on Thursday night, a news report said.

Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson confirmed the investigation into the attack against a Washington County Circuit Court judge, the Herald-Mail reported.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carly Hose said they are investigating a shooting.

A Maryland State Police corporal told The Herald-Mail that state police were assisting the sheriff’s office in the area of Olde Waterford Road north of Hagerstown.

