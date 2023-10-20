Montreal police say hate crimes rising, most targeting Jews, amid Israel-Hamas war

A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Montreal police say they've received reports of 16 hate crimes, mostly targeting Jewish people, since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 4:59 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 5:12 pm.

Montreal police say they’ve received reports of 16 hate crimes, mostly targeting Jewish people, since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.

Police say that, as of Wednesday, they had received reports of 12 hate crimes targeting the city’s Jewish community — including one during a protest — and four hate crimes targeting the city’s Arab and Muslim communities.

Police say that during the same period there were also 13 “hate incidents” targeting the Jewish community and seven targeting Arabs or Muslims.

Hate incidents are described by the police as actions that are not criminal but that may affect people’s sense of safety, such as the distribution of offensive material, insults and offensive gestures.

In its annual report, the police service said there were 50 hate crimes and 21 incidents targeting people based on their religion in 2022, along with 118 hate crimes and 35 incidents targeting people based on their ethnic or national origin.

Police spokeswoman Mélanie Bergeron said in an email that the service is responding to the current climate by being more visible outside places of worship and other sites of interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

41m ago

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

40m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

45m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

