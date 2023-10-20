Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,115.64, down 233.17 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $2.02, or 1.79 per cent, to $111.01 on 9.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $43.63 on 8.5 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 84 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $46.51 on 5.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 1.74 per cent, to $6.20 on 5.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 55 cents, or 2.25 per cent, to $23.88 on 5.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down three cents, or 4.11 per cent, to 70 cents on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for the federal government to block Royal Bank of Canada's $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada as a way to help with housing affordability. Poilievre said in a statement Friday that Canada's banking sector is already overly concentrated and the loss of HSBC Canadian division will only make it worse. He pointed to the Competition Bureau's finding that the bank was a rate disrupter on mortgages, the loss of which could leave Canadians paying higher rates.

Canada's telecommunications regulator is looking to ease some Canadian content spending requirements for Corus Entertainment Inc. as the company says labour unrest in the U.S. entertainment industry and high inflation have hurt its bottom line. An application from the company last week asked the regulator to "urgently" change some conditions for its English-language television stations and discretionary services. CRTC secretary-general Marc Morin replied Thursday, saying the commission is in favour of granting the company's request but will first hold a consultation on the proposals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20,2023.

The Canadian Press