Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 4:45 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,115.64, down 233.17 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $2.02, or 1.79 per cent, to $111.01 on 9.3 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $43.63 on 8.5 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 84 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $46.51 on 5.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 1.74 per cent, to $6.20 on 5.5 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 55 cents, or 2.25 per cent, to $23.88 on 5.4 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down three cents, or 4.11 per cent, to 70 cents on 4.9 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $2.02, or 1.79 per cent, to $111.01. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for the federal government to block Royal Bank of Canada’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada as a way to help with housing affordability. Poilievre said in a statement Friday that Canada’s banking sector is already overly concentrated and the loss of HSBC Canadian division will only make it worse. He pointed to the Competition Bureau’s finding that the bank was a rate disrupter on mortgages, the loss of which could leave Canadians paying higher rates.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down two cents, or 2.22 per cent, to 88 cents. Canada’s telecommunications regulator is looking to ease some Canadian content spending requirements for Corus Entertainment Inc. as the company says labour unrest in the U.S. entertainment industry and high inflation have hurt its bottom line. An application from the company last week asked the regulator to “urgently” change some conditions for its English-language television stations and discretionary services. CRTC secretary-general Marc Morin replied Thursday, saying the commission is in favour of granting the company’s request but will first hold a consultation on the proposals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20,2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

40m ago

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

39m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

45m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

