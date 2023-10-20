Woman’s body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway

A file photo of a York Regional police cruiser.
A file photo of a York Regional police cruiser. (CITYNEWS)

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 20, 2023 1:00 pm.

A homicide investigation is underway in Newmarket after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive and Prospect Street around 4 p.m. after getting reports that someone discovered human remains.

Investigators say the remains of a woman were located in a forested area behind a medical building’s parking lot at the intersection of Davis and Bayview Parkway.

The death has been deemed suspicious and the York Regional Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. Police will remain in the area gathering evidence and canvassing witnesses.

Anyone with information, including surveillance or dashcam footage of the area, are being asked to come forward to police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamas says it is releasing two U.S. hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7
Hamas says it is releasing two U.S. hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel is evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

updated

38m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

49m ago

Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects
Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Hamilton police say they've arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons. Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders...

1h ago

Man arrested, warrant issued for second man in alleged mortgage fraud in Brampton
Man arrested, warrant issued for second man in alleged mortgage fraud in Brampton

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged after his involvement with an alleged mortgage fraud in Brampton, and a second male responsible for the alleged incident is wanted. Investigators from...

18m ago

Top Stories

Hamas says it is releasing two U.S. hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7
Hamas says it is releasing two U.S. hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel is evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

updated

38m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

49m ago

Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects
Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Hamilton police say they've arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons. Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders...

1h ago

Man arrested, warrant issued for second man in alleged mortgage fraud in Brampton
Man arrested, warrant issued for second man in alleged mortgage fraud in Brampton

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged after his involvement with an alleged mortgage fraud in Brampton, and a second male responsible for the alleged incident is wanted. Investigators from...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

20h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

20h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.
2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

20h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos