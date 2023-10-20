Woman’s body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Newmarket after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive and Prospect Street around 4 p.m. after getting reports that someone discovered human remains.

Investigators say the remains of a woman were located in a forested area behind a medical building’s parking lot at the intersection of Davis and Bayview Parkway.

The death has been deemed suspicious and the York Regional Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. Police will remain in the area gathering evidence and canvassing witnesses.

Anyone with information, including surveillance or dashcam footage of the area, are being asked to come forward to police.