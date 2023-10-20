Northern Europe continues to brace for gale-force winds and floods

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visits local businesses on Main Street following extensive damage as Storm Babet, the second named storm of the season swept in, in Midleton, Co Cork, Ireland, Thursday Oct. 19, 2023. Hundreds of people are being evacuated from their homes and schools have closed in parts of Scotland, as much of northern Europe braces for stormy weather, heavy rain and gale-force winds from the east. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 4:06 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 4:12 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities across northern Europe urged vigilance Friday as the region braced for heavy rain and gale-force winds from the east as a severe storm continued to sweep through.

The gale-force winds are expected to hit hardest in the eastern part of Denmark’s Jutland peninsula and the Danish islands in the Baltic Sea. But the British Isles, southern Sweden, northern Germany and parts of Norway are also on the path of the storm, named Babet by U.K.’s weather forecaster, the Met Office.

“It will probably be some kind of historic event,” Hans Peter Wandler of the Danish Meteorological Institute told the Ekstra Bladet daily. “But we’ll have to wait until it’s over to see if it’s going to be a two-year event or a 100-year event.”

On Thursday, U.K. officials issued a rare red alert — the highest level of weather warning — for parts of Scotland, predicting “exceptional rainfall” in the following two days that is expected to cause extensive flooding and “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater.” The last red alert in the U.K. was issued in 2020.

It likely could bring more than a month’s worth of rain in the worst-affected regions in Scotland, where hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and schools closed on Thursday.

Police in southern Denmark — the Danish region expected to be the worst hit — said that a number of road sections in the low-lying areas were flooded and a few trees have also fallen.

Citing the Danish Meteorological Institute which issued a warning for “very dangerous weather” — its highest — police in southern Denmark said the water level will continue to rise. Sea levels in parts of inland Danish waters were expected to rise up to 240 centimeters (7.9 feet) above normal.

In neighboring Sweden, meteorologists warned of the risk of extensive flooding which may cause limited access on roads and railways along the southern coasts of the Scandinavian country. Water levels were expected to begin dropping again on Saturday morning, Swedish meteorologists said.

A bridge near Norway’s second largest city was protectively closed, the Bergens Tidende newspaper said. Ferries across the region were canceled and air traffic was hampered, with delays and a few cancellations.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

7h ago

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

11h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

8h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

10h ago

Top Stories

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

7h ago

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

11h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

8h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

11h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

11h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

15h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

11h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos