$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man

Frank Chiappetta
The family of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta reported the Caledon man missing on October 1, 2019, after he failed to return home. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 20, 2023 8:20 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 8:34 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has offered a $50,000 reward for information into the 2020 death of an 87-year-old man who went missing under unusual circumstances.

The family of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta reported the Caledon man missing on October 1, 2019, after he failed to return home. It was later determined that Chiappetta was last seen on September 28, 2019, in the area of Olivers Lane and Walker Road.

At the time of his disappearance, the man’s family said it was out of character for him to leave and not contact his loved ones.

Members of the Caledon detachment of the OPP are appealing to witnesses in the disappearance and death of Frank Chiappetta. Photo: OPP.

In March 2020, suspected human remains were found by a hiker in a wooded area near 4th Line East and 15th Side Road in Mulmur Township, roughly 40 kilometres and half an hour from Caledon. It was later determined that the remains were those of Chiappetta.

OPP Const. Iryna Nebogatova said there is “no logical explanation of how Frank could have arrived here on his own.”

“Somewhere out there knows what happened to Frank.”

Chiappetta’s son Claudio said not knowing exactly what happened or having closure is what his family finds most troubling.

“We’re just all trying to get through it. We don’t have any answers.”

Investigators said on September 28, 2019, the day Chiappetta was last seen, a suspect vehicle was observed leaving the residence. The car is believed to be grey or silver, and investigators are looking to identify it.

Caledon OPP and other police forces continue to investigate Chiappetta’s death, and a $50,000 reward remains active for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

