Owner of California biolab that fueled bio-weapons rumors charged with mislabeling, lacking permits

FILE - Code enforcement officer Jesalyn Harper walks past the garden hose which tipped her off to an illegal medical lab owned by Chinese business people that was operating inside an old warehouse in Reedley, Calif., on Aug. 1, 2023. Bei Zhu, 62, the Chinese owner of an unauthorized central California lab that fueled conspiracy theories about China and biological weapons was, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, arrested on charges of not obtaining the proper permits to manufacture tests for COVID-19, pregnancy and HIV, and mislabeling some of the kits. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 3:40 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 4:27 pm.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Chinese owner of an unauthorized central California lab that fueled conspiracy theories about China and biological weapons has been arrested on charges of not obtaining the proper permits to manufacture tests for COVID-19, pregnancy and HIV, and mislabeling some of the kits.

Jia Bei Zhu, 62, was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. He is also charged with making false statements.

The charges deal with federal health regulations, nothing related to online conspiracy theories about China purportedly trying to engineer biological weapons in rural America.

Zhu, who is also known as Jesse Zhu, Qiang He and David He, is a citizen of China who formerly lived in Clovis, California, the office said in a press release.

Court documents allege that between December 2020 and March 2023, Zhu and others manufactured, imported, sold, and distributed hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 test kits, as well as tests for HIV, pregnancy and other conditions in the U.S. and China.

The criminal case alleges that the two companies involved, Universal Meditech Inc. and Prestige Biotech Inc., did not obtain authorizations to manufacture and distribute the kits and mislabeled some of them. It also alleges that Zhu made false statements to the FDA about his identity, ownership and control of the companies and their activities.

Michael M. Lin, a Las Vegas attorney for Prestige Biotech, said in an email to The Associated Press that he had no immediate comment on the allegations.

The investigation stemmed from the discovery of medical test kits being manufactured in a warehouse in the agricultural Central Valley city of Reedley in December 2022. A city code enforcement officer found dozens of refrigerators and freezers, vials of blood and jars of urine, and about 1,000 white lab mice in crowded, soiled containers.

A local news report said that a company representative told officials the mice were modified to carry COVID-19, fueling the rumors of biological weapons being made. It was later determined that they were simply used to grow antibody cells to make test kits.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there was no sign that the lab was illegally in possession of the materials or had select agents or toxins that could be used as bioweapons.

“As part of his scheme, the defendant changed his name, the names of his companies, and their locations,” U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a statement.

“The disarray at the Reedley lab led to the glare of publicity he was trying to avoid, and the ensuing investigation unraveled his efforts to circumvent the requirements that are designed to ensure that medical devices are safe and effective,” Talbert said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

41m ago

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

40m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

46m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

