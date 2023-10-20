Regulator provides its reasons for Trans Mountain route change ruling

Workers place pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Canada Energy Regulator has released its reasons for its decision last month to allow Trans Mountain Corp. to go ahead with a pipeline route deviation against the wishes of a B.C. First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 4:40 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 4:42 pm.

CALGARY — The Canada Energy Regulator has released its reasons behind its decision last month to allow Trans Mountain Corp. to go ahead with a pipeline route deviation against the wishes of a B.C. First Nation.

In its written reasons released Friday, the regulator said it agreed with Trans Mountain’s position that being forced to stick to a previously agreed upon route and construction method despite the difficulties encountered tunneling through rock in that area would result in unacceptable delays and cost increases.

Following an oral hearing in September, the regulator ruled in favour of Trans Mountain’s request to slightly alter the route for a 1.3-kilometre stretch of pipeline to be constructed in the Jacko Lake area near Kamloops, B.C.

Trans Mountain’s application was opposed by the Stk’emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation, whose traditional territory the pipeline crosses and who had only agreed to the originally proposed route and construction method.

The First Nation had said the area has “profound spiritual and cultural significance” to their people, and that they only consented to the pipeline’s construction with the understanding that it would minimize surface disturbances by implementing specific trenchless construction methods.

But the regulator said it accepted Trans Mountain’s argument that being forced to continue to attempt tunneling in the originally proposed area could delay the pipeline’s completion by up to 10 months, at a cost of approximately $2 billion in lost operating revenue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

42m ago

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

41m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

46m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

Top Stories

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

42m ago

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

41m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

46m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

23h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

23h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.
2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

23h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos