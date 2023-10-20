Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

The potential site of a new low-barrier 24-hour respite centre near Adelaide and Bathurst.
The potential site of a new low-barrier 24-hour respite centre near Adelaide and Bathurst. CITYNEWS/Faiza Amin

By Faiza Amin and Meredith Bond

Posted October 20, 2023 4:50 pm.

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site.

The site at 629 Adelaide Street West is a re-location of a previous respite centre at 25 Augusta Avenue and will open with 60 spaces at the beginning of 2020. It will be run by St. Felix Centre for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Residents have started a Facebook group to draw attention to their apprehensions about the proximity of two elementary schools and the possibility of significant public safety issues in the area.

The is 110 metres from St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School and 350 metres from Niagara Street Public School.

Shirley Rocha is a nearby resident with two children, a 16-year-old and a five-year-old, who has lived in the area for decades. Rocha said they have seen changes to the area since the supervised injection site was opened at Queen and Bathurst Streets and is concerned about the impact of the respite centre.

“I don’t feel like it’s going to be safe to be able to go for a walk or spend some time outside after school,” said Rocha.

“It takes away a little bit of everybody’s freedom, safeness, it just doesn’t sit well. It doesn’t feel right. It’s a community with so many vulnerable people such as kids and elderly … We just don’t know what it’s going to look like.”

Rocha said she only found out about the respite centre from another parent nearby. They have been holding public meetings, including one that was attended by over 200 people.

“Us as residents and moms and concerned people in the neighbourhood. We have to advocate for ourselves because if we don’t who’s going to.”

Kathryn Dickson, another parent and local resident, was angry they weren’t made aware by their elected officials or the city about the site.

“What we’re looking at is a situation where our school and the children’s safety are going to be compromised, being wedged right between an injection site and a 24-hour barrier respite site,” said Dickson.

The City of Toronto said the site is being relocated because the Augusta location is being converted into new affordable housing and will provide much-needed low-barrier overnight emergency accommodation.

“The need for additional shelter and respite space is urgent. Demand is currently far greater than the current system can accommodate,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.

“We understand that the community will have questions, and St. Felix and the city are committed to engaging neighbours to help support the successful integration of this program into the community.”

A Community Liaison Committee will be created, which will provide a forum where representatives from the local residents can meet regularly with St. Felix representatives to share information, ask questions, and work together to problem-solve concerns.

Dickson said she’s worried about what’s happened in Liberty Village where a 24-hour respite site is operating.

“The residents there have been victims of theft, vandalism, and harassment. They’ve had drug paraphernalia left all over their parks. The children can’t use the parks there anymore.”

The group has been in contact with Spadina-Fort York councillor Ausma Malik but adds they want to see more action from her.

“We want her to directly communicate to us what is happening here. We want her to come to us. Show your face stand right here and tell us why this is a good idea,” said Dickson.

Malik tells CityNews the finalizing of the agreement is still in progress and because of this, the collection of feedback and concerns from residents is ongoing.

“I am taking community concerns extremely seriously and I have consistently communicated that I’m committed to working with neighbours, with city staff who will operate it, to create a reliable forum for those concerns to be addressed on-site and in the area to ensure the neighbourhood is as livable and safe as possible,” said Malik.

Rocha believes they could use the space for a better purpose that doesn’t harm the neighbourhood.

“We understand that there is a homelessness issue. So let’s get something there, perhaps for refugees. Let’s get something there for the youth, a community centre, maybe a women’s and children’s shelter,” explained Rocha.

“Something that could benefit the community. Not destroy it. Not have all of these things that our children are going to be exposed to right at our doorsteps.”

Rocha tells CityNews there is another resident meeting being held on Tuesday. The city confirmed officials will be holding a virtual town hall next month.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

37m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

42m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

2 suspects in custody, 1 at large in Oshawa gunpoint carjacking
2 suspects in custody, 1 at large in Oshawa gunpoint carjacking

Two suspects are in custody while a third managed to evade arrest and remains at large after a violent carjacking in Oshawa on Wednesday. Police say it happened at around 3:10 a.m. in the Kentucky Derby...

1h ago

Top Stories

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

37m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

42m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

2 suspects in custody, 1 at large in Oshawa gunpoint carjacking
2 suspects in custody, 1 at large in Oshawa gunpoint carjacking

Two suspects are in custody while a third managed to evade arrest and remains at large after a violent carjacking in Oshawa on Wednesday. Police say it happened at around 3:10 a.m. in the Kentucky Derby...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

23h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

23h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.
2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

23h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos