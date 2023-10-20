REVIEW: Killers of the Flower Moon is heartbreaking and necessary viewing

Killers of the Flower Moon 1
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, courtesy of Apple Original Films.

By James Mackin

Posted October 20, 2023 9:39 am.

Martin Scorsese is mostly known for his crime dramas. Whether the jovial nature of small-time crooks in Goodfellas, the expensive tastes of gambling tastemakers in Casino, or the lonely memories on display in the Irishman, it’s the genre that has come to define the patron saint of cinema. But they’re not the only films he makes. From the spiritual conflict seen in Silence, the high-society melodrama of the Age of Innocence, to the madcap comedy of After Hours, Scorsese has touched almost every genre. With his latest film he combines his passion for crime storytelling and exploration of spirituality with a true story that’s 100 years old.

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, courtesy of Apple Original Films.

Killers of the Flower Moon, like the Irishman, is about three and a half hours long. As it tells its expansive story about a community in crisis it never feels dull nor slow, it moves along at an appropriate pace. It’s about the Osage Nation in Oklahoma, a large community dwindled by a criminal conspiracy. The Osage were some of the wealthiest people in America, their land having massive oil deposits. This is all seen from the perspective of Mollie Burkhart (played by Lily Gladstone from Certain Women), a member of the community who starts losing her sisters.

She marries a white man called Ernest Burkhart (played by longtime Scorsese collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio from the Wolf of Wall Street), who is the nephew of the white King-of-sorts of this community. William Hale (played by Scorsese’s other longtime collaborator Robert De Niro from Raging Bull) and his nephews concoct a large scheme to steal as much money as possible from the Osage by hiring various people to kill them off, and collect their money. But as the bodies pile up, Ernest finds his love for Mollie complicates things.

Cara Jade Myers, Lily Gladstone, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion in Killers of the Flower Moon, courtesy of Apple Original Films.

The film is the Osage’s story to tell, and they entrusted it to one of the greatest filmmakers of the New Hollywood era. But he didn’t choose to make a Ken Burns-style documentary that takes an expansive look at the community. This film chooses to focus entirely on the relationship between Ernest and Mollie, as loving and as complicated as it becomes.

DiCaprio’s performance is one of the strongest of his career. He plays this spineless man who’s so clearly conflicted between the two people he loves, his uncle who provides for him and his wife who loves him dearly. It’s pathetic and charming all at once. But it clearly doesn’t work without the actual best performance of the film, Lily Gladstone. As her sisters die around her and her paranoia grows, her steely resolve turns into a quiet panic. It’s an astounding performance, and while many will focus on DiCaprio as the biggest brightest shining star of the film, don’t be mistaken. This film belongs to Gladstone.

Her performance flows with the film’s spirituality, which is given specific attention by Scorsese. As a white man, he probably didn’t understand the intricacies of the Osage’s beliefs going into this film. But as a lifelong Catholic it becomes clear the ceremony and passion involved speak to him, and he excellently translates that to the screen. While one the surface this film is about a criminal conspiracy, this is a meditative film about living in a community constantly marked by horrific trauma.

Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in Killers of the Flower Moon, courtesy of Apple Original Films.

A large part of the joy of this film is also the immense amount of character actors here. Obviously De Niro is a big draw, as is seeing him come together with Scorsese’s other muse. It’s an interesting performance from him, hiding this veneer of pure evil behind a grandfatherly nature. As scary as it is enjoyable, it becomes more disturbing as the film heads further into the investigative element.

But there are tons of great smaller performances here, including Jesse Plemons (from I’m Thinking of Ending Things) as the government-appointed investigator, Cara Jade Myers (from Rutherford Falls) as one of the initial victims, Scott Shepherd (from the Last of Us) as a collaborator in the conspiracy, and many, many more. It reaches an Oppenheimer level of surprises from characters actors and country musicians, all playing their parts excellently.

What is most interesting about this film is despite the fact that it’s about criminals, it feels incredibly different to Scorsese’s other films. It’s not about showing the excitement of crime and how that can lead to downfall, it’s about the pain brought on a community by this crime. The community is constantly in mourning, frustrated at what’s happening and the fact that the government doesn’t interested in helping for the majority of the time. And the pain is shown with DiCaprio as well, constantly struggling to commit to this conspiracy knowing that it will likely end with the death of his wife.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an outstanding film from one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. It’s a film that all who benefit from colonialism should watch to understand the pain that colonialism has inflicted. A career best for many involved, and a powerhouse film. If you made it through Oppenheimer, you owe it to yourself to watch all of this. This film gets a 5/5, you can watch it in cinemas now.

