The US is welcomed in the Indo-Pacific region and should do more, ambassador to Japan says

By Didi Tang, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 7:22 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 7:43 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is welcomed in the Indo-Pacific region and needs to update its approach to have stronger presence there to counter China’s influence, said the top American diplomat to Tokyo.

Speaking at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York on Friday, Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said the region is turning to the U..S. when China is becoming a threat, and he described Japan as an essential player in the U.S.-led alliances and an influential power that works side by side with the U.S. in the region.

“We, as a country, strategically, defense-wise, economically, we have to think of a new and kind of modernized way we approach Japan and the region as well,” Emanuel told Daniel Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy at the institute.

“The region wants all of America, not just part of America, economically, militarily, diplomatically, politically,” Emanuel said. “Because they know, an untethered China is a real risk to them, and they need America, all of America, its presence.”

Tensions have grown in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has become more assertive over both the South China Sea and the East China Sea and ratcheted up military pressure over Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing considers to be part of Chinese territory and vows to seize by force if necessary to achieve national reunification. The U.S. has responded by forging partnerships, drawing protests from Beijing that Washington is playing bloc politics aimed at containing China and curbing its rise.

China portrays the U.S. as an uninvited outsider meddling with regional affairs and argues that countries in the region should solve issues among themselves. In July, it sought to improve its ties with Japan and South Korea by hosting a trilateral forum in the coastal city of Qingdao, when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi extolled neighborly links and urged regional unity.

“The three-year pandemic has brought many changes to the world, but what has not changed and what will never change is the fact that China, Japan, and South Korea are neighbors in close geographic proximity and with cultural links,” Wang said.

“Only regions seeking strength through unity can remove external disturbance and achieve sustained development,” Wang said.

In August, President Joe Biden formed a trilateral partnership with Japan and South Korea in Camp David over shared security challenges posed by North Korea and China.

At the Asia Society Policy Institute, Emanuel called the partnership “a seismic shift in the plates in the Indo-Pacific”. It has changed China’s calculations, and the US can do more, Emanuel said.

“I think it’s really incumbent on all of us, especially in Indo-Pacific, especially if you think China is the pacing power as we say, then you know what, all of America has to participate in this,” the ambassador said.

“If we are going to win, we don’t get to only kind of participate at 45 percent of our strength level. That’s my feeling,” he said.

During his conversation with Russel, Emanuel said that the U.S. politics should not let down its allies.

“They look at the U.S., and there are things that they admire and love,” Emanuel said. “They look at our politics, and they want to make sure that the America they know is the America that’s going to be there tomorrow.”

Didi Tang, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

1h ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

5h ago

Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip
Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip

A Canadian living in the Gaza Strip says families are starting to ration food and using toilet water to stay hydrated as little aid is reaching the area amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Mansour...

2h ago

$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man
$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has offered a $50,000 reward for information into the 2020 death of an 87-year-old man who went missing under unusual circumstances. The family of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta...

1m ago

