Thomas’ tying homer, Moreno’s decisive hit send D-backs over Phillies 6-5, ties NLCS at 2 games

Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas rounds the bases after a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Brandt, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 11:51 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 12:26 am.

PHOENIX (AP) — Alek Thomas hit a tying, two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, Gabriel Moreno followed with a go-ahead single and the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-5 victory on Friday night that tied the NL Championship Series at two games apiece.

Arizona trailed 5-2 before Orion Kerkering’s bases-loaded walk to Christian Walker with two outs in the seventh.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled leading off the eighth against Craig Kimbrel, who gave up Ketel Marte’s game-ending single in Game 3. Thomas, pinch hitting for Emmanuel Rivera with one out, sent a full-count fastball splashing into the right-center field swimming pool to tie the score 5-5 as a sellout crowd of 47,806 at Chase Field roared.

“That play is definitely something you see in your dreams,” the 23-year-old Thomas said. “So for it to come in real life, for it to happen to me, it’s awesome. Just so grateful to have that moment.”

Marte singled with two outs, Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch and José Alvarado relieved. Moreno laced a singled to left-center to drive in the go-ahead run for Arizona.

Kyle Schwarber, whose fourth-inning homer sparked Philadelphia’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit, doubled with two outs in the ninth off Paul Sewald, Arizona’s eighth pitcher. Sewald struck out Trea Turner for his fifth save of the postseason.

“Huge contributions from everyone,” Carroll said. “We knew we need it, being a bullpen game. Some huge hits today — almost too many to count. An unbelieveable win.”

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night.

Houston earlier scored three times in the ninth to win 5-4 at Texas and take a 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series. It was the first time in major league history two teams rallied to win postseason games on the same day after trailing by two runs or more in the eighth inning or later.

Arizona, in the postseason for the first time since 2017, lost the first two games of the series at Citizens Bank Park. The Diamondbacks built a two-run lead against the defending NL champions on run-scoring singles by Rivera in the second and Moreno in the third.

Schwarber’s homer was his fourth of this postseason and the 19th of his postseason career, passing Reggie Jackson for most among left-handed batters,

Brandon Marsh’s two-out RBI double tied the score in the fifth, and the Phillies opened a 4-2 lead in the sixth after three straight walks by rookie lefty Andrew Saalfrank.

Alec Bohm followed with a chopper down the third-base line off Ryan Thompson. Rivera gloved the ball with a backhand grab that took him into foul territory and made an off-balance throw home from near the coach’s box. The ball short-hopped Gabriel Moreno and bounced off the catcher as two runs scored, one on the hit and one on the throwing error.

Trea Turner added a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

WEB GEM

Gurriel saved a potential extra-base hit in the second with a leaping catch at the left field wall after a drive by J.T. Realmuto.

ARIZONA ICONS

Former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker was also in attendance, drawing a large cheer when he was pictured on the video board.

KEEPING IT COOL

The temperature inside Chase Field was 76 at game time. It was 102 outside the retractable-roof ballpark.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (2-0, 2.37 ERA postseason) starts Saturday night against RHP Zac Gallen (2-1, 4.96 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

David Brandt, The Associated Press






Top Stories

Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip
Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip

A Canadian living in the Gaza Strip says families are starting to ration food and using toilet water to stay hydrated as little aid is reaching the area amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Mansour...

7h ago

$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man
$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has offered a $50,000 reward for information into the 2020 death of an 87-year-old man who went missing under unusual circumstances. The family of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta...

4h ago

Viral TikTok of bedbug spooks Torontonians, experts don't be paranoid
Viral TikTok of bedbug spooks Torontonians, experts don't be paranoid

A recent viral TikTok that purported to show a bedbug on the TTC has been spooking Toronto residents more than usual, but experts say it's not unusual for the critters to be spotted in a high-traffic...

6h ago

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

6h ago

