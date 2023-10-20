Trucks mass at Gaza border as they wait to bring aid to desperate Palestinians

This Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 satellite photos analyzed on Friday by The Associated Press show a convoy of semitruck trailers lined up at the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side, likely waiting for approval to cross into the besieged Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war rages. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 11:42 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 11:57 am.

Satellite photos analyzed Friday by The Associated Press show a long convoy of trucks filled with humanitarian aid waiting to cross the border from Egypt to the Gaza Strip.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid were positioned near the crossing, according to aid officials. The provisions are intended to bring some relief to the Palestinians in Gaza, which is being blockaded by Israel in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel.

Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for the aid. It was unclear whether fuel would be allowed across to power hospital generators.

On Friday, workers began repairing damaged to the crossing caused by Israeli bombings. Officials hoped to open the crossing on Saturday.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects
Guns, drugs seized as Hamilton police arrest over 1,000 outstanding suspects

Hamilton police say they've arrested over 1,000 outstanding suspects during an 18-month investigation that also netted a substantial amount of drugs and weapons. Police began Project KORA (Keeping Offenders...

13m ago

Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas

Israeli airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions. Meanwhile, Israel began evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains "firm and steadfast" in its commitment to a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. He says the Middle East, and the world, needs both a Palestinian...

41m ago

Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names
Proposed Ontario law would ban sex offenders from legally changing their names

Registered sex offenders in Ontario would not be able to legally change their names if a bill that's before the legislature passes. The legislation jointly introduced this week by Progressive Conservatives...

30m ago

