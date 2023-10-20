US judge unseals plea agreement of key defendant in a federal terrorism and kidnapping case

FILE - Jany Leveille sits in court during a hearing, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Taos, N.M. A U.S. district judge in New Mexico has unsealed a plea agreement for Leveille, one of the key defendants in a federal terrorism and kidnapping case that stemmed from the search for a toddler who went missing from Georgia in 2017. The documents were made public Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, just days after a jury convicted four other family members in what prosecutors had called a “sick end-of-times scheme.” (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 2:52 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 3:42 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has unsealed a plea agreement for one of the key defendants in a terrorism and kidnapping case that stemmed from a cross-country search for a missing toddler that ended with a 2018 raid on a squalid compound in northern New Mexico.

The documents were made public Thursday, just days after a jury convicted four other family members in what prosecutors had called a “sick end-of-times scheme.”

Authorities said it was under Jany Leveille’s instruction that the family fled Georgia with the boy, ending up in a remote stretch of the high desert where they conducted firearms and tactical training to prepare for attacks against the government. It was all tied to a belief that the boy would be resurrected as Jesus Christ, and he would then explain which corrupt government and private institutions needed be eliminated.

Leveille, a Haitian national, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and being in possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the United States. She never appeared in court during the three-week trial, but prosecutors did present as evidence some of her writings about the family’s plans.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the boy’s father and Leveille’s partner, was convicted of three terrorism-related charges. Wahhaj’s brother-in-law, Lucas Morton, also was convicted of terrorism charges, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping that resulted in the boy’s death. Wahhaj’s two sisters — Hujrah and Subhanah Wahhaj — were convicted only on the kidnapping charges.

In a case that took years to get to trial, jurors heard weeks of testimony from children who had lived with their parents at the compound, other family members, firearms experts, doctors and forensic technicians. The defendants, who are Muslim, argued that federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

Authorities raided the family’s compound in August 2018, finding 11 hungry children and dismal living conditions without running water. They also found 11 firearms and ammunition that were used at a makeshift shooting range on the property on the outskirts of Amalia near the Colorado state line.

The remains of Wahhaj’s 3-year-old son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, were found in an underground tunnel at the compound. Testimony during the trial indicated that the boy died just weeks after arriving in New Mexico and that his body was kept for months with Leveille promising the others that he would be resurrected.

An exact cause of death was never determined amid accusations that the boy, who had frequent seizures, had been deprived of crucial medication.

Under the terms of her plea agreement, Leveille faces up to 17 years in prison. The other defendants — who each face up to life in prison for their convictions — will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the around 200 people the militant group abducted during its...

updated

47m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

2h ago

Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway
Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Newmarket after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon. York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive and Prospect...

1h ago

Top Stories

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the around 200 people the militant group abducted during its...

updated

47m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

1h ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

2h ago

Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway
Woman's body found in wooded area in Newmarket; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Newmarket after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon. York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive and Prospect...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

21h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

22h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.
2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

22h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos