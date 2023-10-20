1st vaccine against serious bacterial infection in bees approved for use in Canada

black and white honey bee hovering near yellow flower in closeup photography
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has conditionally licensed an oral vaccine to protect honey bees against a disease called American foulbrood, which can wipe out entire colonies if not treated.

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 4:36 pm.

The first vaccine for bees has been approved for use in Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has conditionally licensed an oral vaccine to protect honey bees against a disease called American foulbrood, which can wipe out entire colonies if not treated.

The manufacturer, U.S.-based Dalan Animal Health, announced the Canadian approval in a news release on Oct. 16.

The vaccine can be used in Canada “under veterinary supervision,” the food inspection agency said in an email.

American foulbrood is caused by the Paenibacillus larvae bacterium which produce spores that are resistant to the environment and can last for years in a hive, said Ernesto Guzman, director of the Honey Bee Research Centre at the University of Guelph.

Worker bees in the hive can transport the spores and spread the disease, Guzman said, but it’s the bees in the larval stage that show clinical symptoms of infection.

“If they ingest enough of those spores, they will typically break down and putrify in the hive,” added Stephen Pernal, national lead for honey bee research with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

“When they do that, the bacteria multiplies and produces billions of more spores. And those spores can in fact infect other developing bees,” said Pernal, who is also the officer-in-charge of the Beaverlodge Research Farm in northern Alberta.

green grass field with white flowers
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has conditionally licensed an oral vaccine to protect honey bees against a disease called American foulbrood, which can wipe out entire colonies if not treated.

The decomposing larvae turn dark in colour and have a fishy smell, he said.

American foulbrood disease is often treated “very judiciously” with antibiotics in North America, but there are cases where hives containing tens of thousands of bees have to be burned, Pernal said.

Having a vaccine is “another tool in our toolbox” to combat the disease, he said.

Protecting honey bees from disease is “extremely important” for human food production, Guzman said.

“It is estimated that one-third of the food that we consume in Western societies is produced thanks to the pollination services of bees,” he said.

Immunity protection is passed on from queen bee

If the vaccine is effective, it can reduce the use of antibiotics, which “lessens the possibility that (an) antibiotic may be carried over into honey and enter the human food chain,” Pernal added.

“Honey certainly is a product that is tested for various things including antibiotics, but anytime you lessen that input in the system — whether it’s honey bees or the production of other livestock in Canada — that’s a desirable thing,” he said.

The vaccine contains dead Paenibacillus larvae bacteria and works by getting the queen bee, which lays the eggs, to ingest it. The immunity protection from the vaccine is passed along to the developing larval bees.

The vaccine is mixed into a powdered sugar and glucose syrup paste that the worker bees eat and their secretions are fed to the queen bee.

Research trials funded by Dalan Animal Health showed a 30 to 50 per cent decrease in American foulbrood infection among honey bee larvae whose queen bee received the vaccine compared to placebo hives.

The key, both Guzman and Pernal said, will be to see if the vaccine has the same effect in the real world, noting that the trials were conducted in lab-controlled environments.

“If it ends up working when more trials are conducted at the field levels, it will be a great tool to control that particular disease,” Guzman said.

“(It) also may pave the way to develop other vaccines that could be useful in beekeeping and in the insect industry,” he said.

The vaccine is expected to be “distributed on a limited basis to commercial beekeepers in Canada … starting in Spring 2024,” Dalan Animal Health said in a news release.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency approved the vaccine in late September, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

38m ago

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

37m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

42m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

Top Stories

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

38m ago

Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Israel says 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released

Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel...

37m ago

Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalatingArab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs...

42m ago

Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating
Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

23h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

23h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.
2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

23h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos