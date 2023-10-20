Teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan last week has died; SIU investigating

Teen struck by vehicle in Vaughan on Oct. 13, 2023
Police investigate after a teen was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Friday night. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 20, 2023 2:42 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 2:43 pm.

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan a week ago.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit a York region police officer was patrolling the lot of Canada’s Wonderland on the evening of Oct. 13 when he observed a 17-year-old male behaving suspiciously.

When the officer exited his vehicle to investigate further, the teen fled on foot and the officer pursued him on foot as well.

The teen made his way to Jane Street near Norwood Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, where he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

In an update on Friday, the SIU said the teen died of his injuries in hospital on Oct. 19.

The SIU is continuing to investigate the incident while the York Region Major Collision Investigation Unit conducts its own parallel investigation.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

