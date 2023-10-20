Man facing charges after woman sexually assaulted on bus in Vaughan

A 28-year-old man is under arrest following a sexual assault investigation and police in York region suspect there may be other victims.

Police say around 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 a woman was on a York region bus in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road when a man sat down beside her and allegedly touched her in a sexual manner.

The woman notified the bus driver and police were called. The man was later located at a bus terminal on Bass Pro Drive, where he was arrested.

Kevin Ogbogu of no fixed address has been charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.

Police have released his photo because investigators believe there may have been at least one other interaction with another victim who has yet to come forward and report the incident to police.