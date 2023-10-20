Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower.

The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly Halloween events are back at the zoo and Black Creek Pioneer Village.

Meanwhile, United Way’s ClimbUP event returns to the CN Tower.

There is a full-weekend subway closure on part of Line 1, alongside ongoing road closures. Scroll below for more details.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend:

Top events

Creepy Doll Museum

The Toronto premiere of the Creepy Doll Museum will be opening its doors on Friday and Saturday at the Red Sandcastle Theatre, located at 922 Queen Street East in Leslieville.

The museum is home to almost 200 wayward dolls, and each doll has a unique biography written by a variety of Ontario authors that tell their haunting histories.

The collection will be on display on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Museum curators say proceeds will be used to fund exorcisms for their liveliest dolls.

The Creepy Doll Museum is open on October 20 to 21 at Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto. Photo: The Creepy Doll Museum

Boo at the Zoo

Halloween events at the Toronto Zoo are happening this weekend from Saturday to Sunday.

Kids aged 12 years old or younger in costume receive 50 per cent off admission when accompanied by an adult paying regular admission.

The events take please between the Eurasia Wilds and Tundra Trek areas of the zoo.

Events go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Halloween at Black Creek Pioneer Village

Family friendly Halloween events are taking place at Black Creek Pioneer Village on Saturday and Sunday.

Activities include a science show, trick-or-treating among the heritage buildings, and a puppet show.

Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

United Way ClimbUP

United Way’s ClimbUP event returns to the CN Tower this Saturday and Sunday.

The fundraising event involves people embarking on a climb up the 1,776 steps to the top of the tower.

Funds raised for the event will support people living in our community who are struggling to meet basic needs such as food, affordable housing and mental health challenges.

TTC closures

Line 1 full weekend closure

From Saturday to Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St Clair and Finch stations due to track and signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume on Monday by 6 a.m.

Road closures

Ongoing closures

Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue is down a single lane in all directions for construction, until the end of October.

Broadview Avenue, from Danforth Avenue to Pretoria Avenue, is closed to vehicles until Oct. 25, for TTC streetcar tracks replacement at Broadview Station.

Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Rosedale Valley Road to River Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, until early January.

In Brampton, northbound Main Street is closed from Queen Street to Nelson Street, until December for watermain replacement.

Southbound on Broadview Avenue remains closed from south of Danforth Avenue to Gerrard Street, until the end of November.

Dufferin Street Bridge has a full emergency closure for repair work and it’s expected to last into the fall.

Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.

Teston Road in Vaughan will be closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road until the end of the year for road reconstruction and bridge work.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years, until 2027.

Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Rees Street to Spadina Avenue, is reduced to two lanes until May 31, 2024, for Enwave construction.

Military Trail is closed from Ellesmere Road to Highcastle Road for road rehabilitation and slope stabilization. The project completion date has been delayed until further notice.

Keele Street is reduced to a single lane about 100 metres north of Langstaff in Vaughan. Construction work is scheduled to finish later this year.

Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.

With files from Jordan Kerr of CityNews