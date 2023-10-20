Youth charged with attempted murder in Brampton

Investigators from Peel police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged a 16-year-old youth in connection with a stabbing incident in Brampton.

On Aug. 23, officers responded to a stabbing in a mall in the Queen Street and Dixie Road area. Police located a male youth with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was an alleged altercation between the suspect and the victim, who are known to each other, before the stabbing. The suspect fled the area.

A criminal code search warrant was executed on Oct. 17 at a home in Brampton, and a 16-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He was held pending a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.