Youth football team suspended after parent allegedly shoots coach in front of kids

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 4:02 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 4:13 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis suspended a youth football team whose coach was shot in front of the players allegedly by an upset parent, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday.

“After a series of incidents perpetuated by adults which culminated in Tuesday’s shooting, the Recreation Division decided to suspend the team’s participation in the CityRec Legends Football league,” according to the statement from the agency.

Assistant coach Shaquille Latimore, 30, was hospitalized last week after being shot multiple times at practice, allegedly by a father who was upset about his son’s playing time, authorities said. Latimore has since been released and is recovering at home, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Daryl Clemmons, 43, turned himself in and is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His public defender declined to comment Friday.

Latimore told police that Clemmons was “upset with him for not starting his son,” according to a probable cause statement.

Latimore told the Post-Dispatch he’s disappointed the season was canceled.

“I’m very upset about it,” Latimore told the newspaper. “I mean, those kids should not suffer from one action of adults. It’s not fair.”

