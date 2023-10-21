A car bombing at a Somali military facility kills 6 people, including 4 soldiers, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2023 11:51 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 11:56 am.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An explosives-laden car detonated at a military facility on the outskirts of Somalia’s capital Saturday and killed at least six people, four of them soldiers, police said.

Police spokesman Sadik Dodishe said nine others, including five soldiers, were wounded in the suicide bombing at the military facility in the Elasha Biyaha area of the Lower Shabelle region.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. The group frequently carries out such attacks.

Photos shared on the social media platform X showed the extent of the damage caused by the explosion, which destroyed the security base and several civilian houses in the vicinity.

”The sound of the explosion was deafening … and I saw a plume of smoke going up in the sky,” witness Ayan Hussein, a resident of Elasha Biyaha, said by phone. She said she saw several injured people being carried into an ambulance.

Somalia’s federal government has battled al-Shabab for years. Security forces stepped up their assault on the group in recent months, including trying to dismantle its propaganda network.

Information Minister Daud Aweis told reporters that authorities had shut down four radio stations affiliated with the group and killed nearly 3,800 al-Shabab fighters during a military offensive in which federal forces reclaimed 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of territory.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Africa at https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

updated

24m ago

York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University says it has initiated a formal process that could result in withdrawing recognition of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier...

1h ago

1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel
1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning. Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10...

53m ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas'...

3m ago

Top Stories

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

updated

24m ago

York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University says it has initiated a formal process that could result in withdrawing recognition of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier...

1h ago

1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel
1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning. Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10...

53m ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas'...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing

The US & Israel both say a misfiring Palestinian rocket is what struck a hospital in Gaza City earlier this week - but Justin Trudeau won't. Trudeau joins nations like the UK in waiting for more evidence before placing blame.

17h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

18h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

19h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

9h ago

1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.

23h ago

More Videos