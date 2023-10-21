Police arrest three in Alberta for trafficking Toronto woman

Three people in Grande Prairie, Alta, have been arrested for the alleged human trafficking of a Toronto woman, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said Friday.

Investigators say the suspects recruited the woman through social media and “coerced” her into moving from Toronto under the pretense of a legitimate job.

Once she arrived in Grande Prairie, ALERT says she was forced to work in the sex trade under the threat of violence, and had her money withheld in order to “pay back the travel expenses she was fronted.”

However, in May, she escaped the situation and contacted the Toronto Police Service.

Officers say the suspects were arrested on Sept. 19 with the help of the Grande Prairie RCMP. Two homes were searched, and cash, a truck, and $30,000 worth of cocaine were seized.

Staff Sgt. Chris Hayes with ALERT Human Trafficking says his best advice for avoiding situations like this is to now who you’re communicating with and what you’re getting into.

“If people are offering you deals that seem too good to be true, ask questions. If they’re offering to buy you plane tickets and fly you across the country, ask for details and find out the facts. Understand what is going to be expected of you,” said Hayes.

The three suspects are 23-year-old Romeo Spence, 46-year-old Adam Wright, and 29-year-old Hipai Bangisa and all face trafficking persons, procuring, and drug possession charges.

Wright faces additional charges of possession of another person’s identity, uttering threats, and possession of proceeds of crime; Spence faces a material benefit from trafficking a person charge; and Hipai faces a possession of proceeds of crime charge.

ALERT says all three have been released from custody.

Bangisa and Wright are expected to appear in court on Oct. 23, while Spence is expected to appear in court on Nov. 2.

ALERTS says survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help.

In addition, anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).