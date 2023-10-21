Americans’ faith in institutions has been sliding for years. The chaos in Congress isn’t helping

FILE - The U.S. Capitol is seen at dawn on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Washington. The Republican dysfunction that has ground business in the U.S. House to a halt as two wars rage abroad and a budget crisis looms at home is contributing to a deep loss of faith in American institutions. The pessimism extends beyond Congress, with recent polling showing a widespread mistrust in everything from the courts to organized religion. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Gary Fields And Linley Sanders, The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2023 8:07 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 8:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — For many Americans, the Republican dysfunction that has ground business in the U.S. House to a halt as two wars rage abroad and a budget crisis looms at home is feeding into a longer-term pessimism about the country’s core institutions.

The lack of faith extends beyond Congress, with recent polling conducted both before and after the leadership meltdown finding a mistrust in everything from the courts to organized religion. The GOP internal bickering that for nearly three weeks has left open the speaker’s position — second in line to the presidency — is widely seen as the latest indication of deep problems with the nation’s bedrock institutions.

“They’re holding up the people’s business because they’re so dysfunctional,” said Christopher Lauff, 57, of Fargo, North Dakota.

Part of that business, he said, is approving money for Ukraine to continue its fight against Russia’s invasion, something he says ultimately helps the U.S. — a point President Joe Biden stressed Thursday during an Oval Office address.

“We’re usually the knight in shining armor, but we can’t be that now,” said Lauff, a Democrat.

The disdain for Congress is just one area where Americans say they are losing faith. Various polls say the negative feelings include a loss of confidence or interest in institutions such as organized religion, policing, the Supreme Court, even banking.

“Trust in institutions has deteriorated substantially,” said Kay Schlozman, professor of political science at Boston College. Schlozman said she believes in government and the things it provides, such as national defense and access to health care, but “I also can very much understand why the American people can be cynical about government.”

The turmoil in the House and the federal case against Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who is facing charges for bribery, show that both major parties are contributing to the dour outlook.

The House has been without a permanent leader since early October after a small cadre of right-wing Republicans pushed out a member of their own party, then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Subsequent attempts to replace him have failed.

“That is an example of exactly the kind of thing that I would say can’t foster trust of government among the American people — the multiple votes, the fractiousness within parties, of people being personally ambitious and not being willing to compromise” Schlozman said.

About half of adults (53%) say they have “hardly any confidence at all” in the people running Congress, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that was conducted in October. That’s in line with 49% who said that in March. Just 3% have a great deal of confidence in Congress, virtually unchanged from March.

About 4 in 10 adults (39%) have hardly any confidence in the executive branch of the federal government, compared with 44% in March. Most Republicans (56%) have low levels of confidence in the executive branch — which is overseen by a member of the opposing party, Democrat Joe Biden — compared with just 20% of Democrats.

About a third of adults (36%) say they have hardly any confidence in the conservative-majority Supreme Court, a figure that has remained steady in recent months. The polling reinforces that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say their confidence in the Supreme Court is low. Black Americans are more likely than Americans overall, as well as more likely than white or Hispanic adults, to have hardly any confidence in the nation’s highest court.

One-third of U.S. adults (33%) continue to have low levels of confidence in the Justice Department, with Republicans having less confidence than Democrats. This comes as former President Donald Trump rails against the department after being charged with mishandling classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Rick Cartelli, 63, a health care worker in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, who identifies as an independent, said he is happy with his local and state government but the current environment, especially the chaos on Capitol Hill, has wiped out what little confidence he had in that institution.

“What is happening now is not good for the country at all,” he said.

Cartelli also said he has little confidence in the executive branch, citing what he says are “mental lapses” by Biden that “are only probably going to become more and more pronounced.”

Multiple AP-NORC polls from earlier this year find that the dearth of confidence is pervasive, spreading to organized religion, the government’s intelligence gathering and diplomatic agencies, as well as financial institutions. Slightly fewer than half (45%) in a study from AP-NORC and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights said they have little or no confidence that the news media is reporting news fully, accurately and fairly.

Views on the military were best, with just 17% saying they have hardly any confidence in it.

Kathleen Kersey, a 32-year-old health care worker in Brunswick, Georgia, who is a Republican, said she has little confidence in any of the federal entities, including Congress, but has more for the institutions closer to home. She also is a fan of Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, who she said is a moral man.

“There’s only so much one person can do, and just with all the evil, it’s hard to have confidence in anything really, even the churches because everything works together as one,” she said.

Confidence in the country’s foundational institutions has ebbed and flowed historically, though there’s been a long-term downward trend since at least the 1970s. Trust in government waned in the era of Watergate and the Pentagon Papers before making a slight recovery during Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s — despite Reagan’s famous declaration that the nine most terrifying words in the English language were: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

David Bateman, an associate professor of government at Cornell University, said the tea party movement during former President Barack Obama’s term was the beginning of a steadier decline in confidence, as noted in polling from Gallup. But Bateman believes the most acute problem in recent years has been Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, despite dozens of courts rejecting his claims and multiple audits and reviews in the swing states where he disputed his loss.

“The biggest threat to trust in institutions was the Trump campaign’s refusal to concede the election and insistence that they had won,” along with a large segment of the Republicans in Congress going along with the claim in the certification process, Bateman said.

“That validated the idea that the whole institutional system is rigged, which it isn’t,” he said.

He said an example of the fallout is the Republican attack on the Justice Department, including the FBI. The “weaponization” of the FBI has been a battle cry for Republicans who maintain it has targeted conservatives and who are incensed at the various investigations of Trump. Candidates vying against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination have said they would fire FBI Director Chris Wray.

Distrust of the FBI had long been the purview of Democrats, especially those aware of civil rights-era monitoring.

“If you told me in 2000 that Republicans are going to be saying you can’t trust the FBI, I would have been shocked,” Bateman said. “Going after the FBI has been a real ratcheting up of distrust.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Gary Fields And Linley Sanders, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake...

36m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

49m ago

Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work
Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

The bridge work on the GO Transit Barrie line during the week of Oct. 23 is happening on Bloor Street West near the Bloor GO and UP station.

18h ago

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

15h ago

Top Stories

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake...

36m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

49m ago

Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work
Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

The bridge work on the GO Transit Barrie line during the week of Oct. 23 is happening on Bloor Street West near the Bloor GO and UP station.

18h ago

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

14h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

14h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

4h ago

2:54
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. As Tina Yazdani reports, both Jewish and Muslim communities are on edge.
2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.
More Videos