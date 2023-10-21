As strike deadline looms, St. Lawrence Seaway authority says little progress in talks

Ships are docked at the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023.The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. says little progress has been made in its negotiations with Unifor just hours ahead its deadline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2023 3:03 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 3:12 pm.

MONTREAL — The organization employing workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway says there has been little progress in labour negotiations with a major union just hours before workers are poised to walk off the job.

Unifor, which represents some 360 workers with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., issued a 72-hour strike notice to the employer earlier this week, saying seaway workers were ready to strike as of midnight Saturday.

A potential halt would likely affect cargo shipments immediately along the St. Lawrence corridor, which runs between Montreal and Lake Erie and carried $16.7 billion worth of cargo last year.

The seaway authority says Unifor continues to demand wage increases patterned after automotive negotiations, but asserts that while automotive workers had fallen behind inflation following givebacks, seaway workers have not.

It says workers have negotiated salary increases over the past 20 years and now take home wages that are 10 per cent ahead of inflation.

Negotiations began on June 19 and 20 with the help of a conciliator. The two sides held additional talks in September and resumed bargaining on Oct. 17.

Terence Bowles, CEO of St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., says the authority is “very concerned” about the potential shutdown. 

“As the clock ticks down to the potential start of a strike, we are working to ensure all vessels are able to safely exit the waterway or reach their destination within the system, at the same time as we are at the table trying to arrive at a labour agreement that is fair to the corporation and its employees,” Bowles said in a news release Saturday.

Unifor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the talks. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

2h ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

3h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

44m ago

1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel
1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning. Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10...

3h ago

