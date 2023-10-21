Canadian trapped in Gaza says first load of aid barely helping humanitarian crisis

Trucks with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip enter from Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. A Canadian man trapped in Gaza says the first truckloads of aid let into the enclave today since the latest Israel-Hamas war began two weeks ago will barely make a dent to the humanitarian crisis Palestinians are experiencing all around him.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fatima Shbair

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2023 3:54 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 3:56 pm.

A Canadian man trapped in Gaza says the first truckloads of aid let into the enclave today since the latest Israel-Hamas war began two weeks ago will barely make a dent to the humanitarian crisis Palestinians are experiencing all around him.

Mahmoud Nasser, a 30-year-old who relocated to Gaza City from Mississauga, Ont., in 2021 to take care of his aging father, is among the people in the Palestinian territory under bombardment from Israeli airstrikes since Hamas’ bloody and shocking rampage in southern Israel two weeks ago.

While sheltering with 50 others in the southern city of Khan Yunis, Nasser says in a phone interview the aid that trickled into Gaza on Saturday for the first time since Israel sealed the region off from food, water and electricity does very little to help people who are already starving and desperately hunting for safe drinking water.

He says he is privileged enough to get a bottle of water a day but expects to see many people who are still not dead from the constant airstrikes to die from starvation and dehydration soon if more aid doesn’t come through.

On Saturday, just 20 trucks were allowed in through the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, an amount aid workers agreed was insufficient to help Palestinians, about one million of whom have fled their homes and have been rationing food and drinking dirty water.

Israel was still launching waves of airstrikes across Gaza as Palestinian militants fire rockets into Israel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

2h ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

2h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

40m ago

1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel
1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning. Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10...

3h ago

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

2h ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

2h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

40m ago

1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel
1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning. Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing

The US & Israel both say a misfiring Palestinian rocket is what struck a hospital in Gaza City earlier this week - but Justin Trudeau won't. Trudeau joins nations like the UK in waiting for more evidence before placing blame.

20h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

21h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

22h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

12h ago

1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos