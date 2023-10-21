Cyprus police arrest 4 people after a small explosion near the Israeli Embassy

By The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2023 5:59 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 6:12 am.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Police in Cyprus said Saturday they arrested four people on suspicion of setting off a small explosive device that caused no damage not far from Israeli Embassy in the capital Nicosia.

Police said the four, ranging in ages between 17 and 21, face charges of attempted destruction of property using explosives, possession and use of explosives and possession of a knife.

Police did not say whether the bombing some 30 meters (98 feet) from the Israeli Embassy was connected to the war in Gaza. Security has been stepped up across the European Union following Hamas’ attack on Israel Oct. 7 and the ensuing hostilities.

The suspects will appear before a Nicosia court later Saturday for a hearing to decide the duration of their detention until investigators can formally bring charges against them or they will be released.

According to police, two of the suspects were spotted walking near the scene of the explosion, while the other two were sitting inside a car parked in a nearby alley. Two knives and a hammer were also found inside the vehicle.

Bomb squad officers said a “very small quantity of pyrotechnic material” was found inside a small metallic object at the scene.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

13h ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake...

3m ago

Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work
Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

The bridge work on the GO Transit Barrie line during the week of Oct. 23 is happening on Bloor Street West near the Bloor GO and UP station.

16h ago

Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip
Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip

A Canadian living in the Gaza Strip says families are starting to ration food and using toilet water to stay hydrated as little aid is reaching the area amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Mansour...

13h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

13h ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake...

3m ago

Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work
Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

The bridge work on the GO Transit Barrie line during the week of Oct. 23 is happening on Bloor Street West near the Bloor GO and UP station.

16h ago

Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip
Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip

A Canadian living in the Gaza Strip says families are starting to ration food and using toilet water to stay hydrated as little aid is reaching the area amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Mansour...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

12h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

12h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

3h ago

2:54
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. As Tina Yazdani reports, both Jewish and Muslim communities are on edge.
2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.
More Videos