Ex-Philadelphia police officer sentenced to 15 to 40 years after guilty pleas in sex assault cases

By The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2023 11:16 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 11:26 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer has been sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls — often while in uniform and in the back of his police vehicle.

Patrick Heron, 54, entered the pleas Friday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in advance of a trial on more than 200 counts that included child sex assault, child pornography, kidnapping and related offenses, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Jane Roh, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said victims who are now spared the trauma of a trial welcomed the guilty plea. Defense attorney Anthony List also said he hoped the plea would spare the victims the anguish of having to testify, and added “hopefully everyone can move on.”

Heron, who retired from the force in 2019, was initially accused last year of posing as an active officer to lure girls. Investigators said they later found photos and videos indicating predatory behavior spanning years and including dozens of often vulnerable young women and girls including those who had run away, been arrested or struggled with addiction.

Lyandra Retacco, chief of the prosecutors’ special investigations unit, said the crimes occurred from 2005 through last year, and Heron met many victims while on the force. She said investigators have identified 48 victims, though many of their identities remain unknown, and more likely haven’t come forward.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas'...

1h ago

Three people hospitalized after 2-alarm Brampton fire
Three people hospitalized after 2-alarm Brampton fire

Three people, including two children, have been taken to hospital after a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood...

32m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

3h ago

Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work
Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

The bridge work on the GO Transit Barrie line during the week of Oct. 23 is happening on Bloor Street West near the Bloor GO and UP station.

21h ago

Top Stories

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas'...

1h ago

Three people hospitalized after 2-alarm Brampton fire
Three people hospitalized after 2-alarm Brampton fire

Three people, including two children, have been taken to hospital after a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood...

32m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

3h ago

Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work
Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

The bridge work on the GO Transit Barrie line during the week of Oct. 23 is happening on Bloor Street West near the Bloor GO and UP station.

21h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

17h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

17h ago

2:56
Calls for a full blown humanitarian operation in Gaza as wait for aid continues
Calls for a full blown humanitarian operation in Gaza as wait for aid continues

For civilians trapped in Gaza things like food, water, medicine, and clothing can’t come soon enough. Shauna Hunt with an update from people on the ground in the southern strip.

18h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

7h ago

1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.

21h ago

More Videos