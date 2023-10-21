Little light, no beds, not enough anesthesia: A view from the ‘nightmare’ of Gaza’s hospitals

By Isabel Debre And Wafaa Shurafa, The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2023 4:25 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 4:26 pm.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The only thing worse than the screams of a patient undergoing surgery without enough anesthesia are the terror-stricken faces of those awaiting their turn, a 51-year-old orthopedic surgeon says.

When the Israeli bombing intensifies and the wounded swamp the Gaza City hospitals where Dr. Nidal Abed works, he treats patients wherever he can — on the floor, in the corridors, in rooms crammed with 10 patients instead of two. Without enough medical supplies, Abed makes do with whatever he can find – clothes for bandages, vinegar for antiseptic, sewing needles for surgical ones.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are nearing collapse under the Israeli blockade that cut power and deliveries of food and other necessities to the territory. They lack clean water. They are running out of basic items for easing pain and preventing infections. Fuel for their generators is dwindling.

Israel began its bombing campaign after Hamas militants surged across the border on Oct. 7 and killed over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and abducted more than 200 others. Israel’s offensive has devastated neighborhoods, shuttered five hospitals, killed thousands and wounded more people than its remaining health facilities can handle.

“We have a shortage of everything, and we are dealing with very complex surgeries,” Abed, who works with Doctors Without Borders, told The Associated Press from Al Quds Hospital. The medical center is still treating hundreds of patients in defiance of an evacuation order the Israeli military gave Friday. Some 10,000 Palestinians displaced by the bombing have also taken refuge in the hospital compound.

“These people are all terrified, and so am I,” the surgeon said. “But there is no way we’ll evacuate.”

The first food, water and medicine trickled into Gaza from Egypt on Saturday after being stalled on the border for days. Four trucks in the 20-truck aid convoy were carrying drugs and medical supplies, the World Health Organization said. Aid workers and doctors warned it was not nearly enough to address Gaza’s spiraling humanitarian crisis.

“It’s a nightmare. If more aid doesn’t come in, I fear we’ll get to the point where going to a hospital will do more harm than good,” Mehdat Abbas, an official in the Hamas-run Health Ministry, said.

Across the territory’s hospitals, ingenuity is being put to the test. Abed used household vinegar from the corner store as disinfectant until the stores ran out, he said. Too many doctors had the same idea. Now, he cleans wounds with a mixture of saline and the polluted water that trickles from taps because Israel cut off the water.

A shortage of surgical supplies forced some staff to use sewing needles to stitch wounds, which Abed said can damage tissue. A shortage of bandages forced medics to wrap clothes around large burns, which he said can cause infections. A shortage of orthopedic implants forced Abed to use screws that don’t fit his patients’ bones. There are not enough antibiotics, so he gives single pills rather than multiple courses to patients suffering terrible bacterial infections.

“We are doing what we can to stabilize the patients, to control the situation,” he said. “People are dying because of this.”

When Israel cut fuel to the territory’s sole power plant two weeks ago, Gaza’s rumbling generators kicked in to keep life-support equipment running in hospitals.

Authorities are desperately scrounging up diesel to keep them going. United Nations agencies are distributing their remaining stocks. Motorists are emptying their gas tanks.

In some hospitals, the lights have already switched off. At Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis this week, nurses and surgical assistants held their iPhones over the operating table, guiding the surgeons with the flashlights as they snipped.

At Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s biggest, where Abed also worked this week, the intensive care unit runs on generators but most other wards are without power. Air conditioning is a bygone luxury. Abed catches beads of sweat dripping from his patients’ foreheads as he operates.

People wounded in the airstrikes are overwhelming the facilities. Hospitals don’t have enough beds for them.

“Even a normal hospital with equipment would not be able to deal with what we’re facing,” Abed said. “It would collapse.”

Shifa Hospital — with a maximum capacity of 700 people — is treating 5,000 people, general director Mohammed Abu Selmia says. Lines of patients, some in critical condition, snake out of operating rooms. The wounded lie on floors or on gurneys sometimes stained with the blood of previous patients. Doctors operate in crowded corridors filled with moans.

The scenes — infants arriving alone to intensive care because no one else in their family survived, patients awake and grimacing in pain during surgeries — have traumatized Abed into numbness.

But what still pains him is having to choose which patients to prioritize.

“You have to decide,” he said. “Because you know that many will not make it.”

___

DeBre reported from Jerusalem.

Isabel Debre And Wafaa Shurafa, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

4h ago

Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway
Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway

There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue. The demonstration initially blocked...

2m ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

4h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included members...

1h ago

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

4h ago

Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway
Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway

There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue. The demonstration initially blocked...

2m ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

4h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included members...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing

The US & Israel both say a misfiring Palestinian rocket is what struck a hospital in Gaza City earlier this week - but Justin Trudeau won't. Trudeau joins nations like the UK in waiting for more evidence before placing blame.

22h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

23h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

23h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

13h ago

1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos