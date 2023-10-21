Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m. and arrived on scene where they located a man with a stab wound to the back.

The location of the actual altercation is still unknown. The suspect fled the area and is described as a male, white, 6’0, wearing a black leather jacket, last seen going westbound on Dundas Street West.

The adult male victim was transported with serious injuries to a trauma centre.