Much of southern Quebec under rainfall warning, up to 60 millimetres expected

A person holds an umbrella during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Much of southern Quebec is under a rainfall warning today as Environment Canada forecasts between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain could drench the province by Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2023 12:14 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 12:26 pm.

Much of southern Quebec is under a rainfall warning today as Environment Canada forecasts between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain could drench the province by Sunday evening.

The federal weather agency’s rainfall warning covers a wide area from the Ontario border west of Montreal to the Maine border in the east, and from the Vermont border in the south to the region just west of Quebec City to the north.

Environment Canada says rainfall will be heavy at times, noting downpours have the potential to cause flash floods and water accumulation on roads.

The agency’s 24-hour forecast for Montreal shows persistent precipitation through Sunday morning.

Montreal has already seen several significant rainfall events this year.

The city earlier this month announced it would accelerate the development of water-resilient public infrastructure in hopes of mitigating the effects of what it says are increasingly frequent heavy rainfalls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

